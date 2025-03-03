Politics

POLL | Should the DA team up with the EFF to block the ANC’s VAT increase?

03 March 2025 - 13:17 By TimesLIVE
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana's budget speech was postponed after a disagreement about a VAT increase,
Image: Esa Alexander/Reuters

The ANC has indicated it may seek support from the EFF to push through finance minister Enoch Godongwana's proposed budget, which includes a controversial VAT increase.

The move comes after several political parties, including the DA, voiced strong opposition to the proposed VAT hike from 15% to 17%.

The DA has remained firm in its stance against a VAT increase, instead calling for a range of spending cuts to manage the country’s finances. It has argued raising the VAT would disproportionately affect lower-income households, adding further strain to South Africans grappling with economic challenges.

Godongwana’s failure to present the budget as scheduled last month, for the first time in SA's history, came in response to widespread objections.

In a special cabinet meeting last Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed support for a compromise, suggesting a “middle ground” by raising by between 0.5 and a full percentage point.

With the ANC looking to the EFF for votes to pass the VAT increase, should the DA reconsider its stance and join forces with the red berets to block the proposed hike? 

TimesLIVE

