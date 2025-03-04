Politics

Cabinet reaches agreement on budget

04 March 2025 - 10:57
Lizeka Tandwa Digital Politics Editor
President Cyril Ramaphosa and finance minister Enoch Godongwana.
Image: Gallo Images/BRENTON GEACH

An agreement has been reached in the cabinet after days of robust debate over finance minister Enoch Godongwana's budget. 

The government held a special meeting on Monday to discuss how the R60bn shortfall in the budget would be met.

This came after cabinet members rejected Godongwana's proposal for a two percentage point VAT increase, arguing this would further debilitate poor and low-income households.

The Sunday Times reported this week the National Treasury was now considering a 0.75 to one percentage point increase. This proposal was said to have come after a special meeting last week where the Treasury presented its proposals to the cabinet. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa then set up a ministerial team led by Deputy President Paul Mashatile in collaboration with Godongwana and the Treasury to consolidate cabinet inputs for consideration.

TimesLIVE

