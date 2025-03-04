Mashaba has consistently shown his appreciation for Connie on their anniversary. Last year he shared his gratitude for making the decision to marry her.
'I wouldn't be the man I am without Connie': Herman Mashaba celebrates wedding anniversary
Image: Herman Mashaba/ X
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba and his wife Connie celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary on Monday.
To mark the special occasion, Mashaba took to X to share a heartfelt message and a vintage wedding photo.
“I thank God every year for giving me a partner like her,” he said.
“Without Connie's love and unwavering support, I would not be the man I am today. Here's to many more cherished moments together.”
Mashaba has consistently shown his appreciation for Connie on their anniversary. Last year he shared his gratitude for making the decision to marry her.
“I am so grateful that on March 3 1982 God gave me the wisdom to make this commitment to you. Each day with you reminds me of the blessing and strength you bring into my life. Your grace and resilience inspire me constantly. Here's to more years of love, laughter and cherished moments together.”
In 2023 he praised Connie as his “rock through thick and thin over the past four decades”.
Mashaba was 22 years old when they got married and Connie was 20.
In 2021, when Connie earned her MBA from Wits Business School at the age of 60, Mashaba said he was inspired by her achievement.
“Another proud moment for a husband. It is my great pleasure to be associated with this special woman. Just graduated with an MBA from Wits Business School on Friday, at the age of 60. A real inspiration.”
