Politics

KZN mayor Petros Ngubane allegedly axed for 'failing to lead' municipality

04 March 2025 - 14:00 By MLUNGISI MHLOPHE-GUMEDE
Umzinyathi district municipality mayor Petros Ngubane has allegedly been recalled by the IFP
Image: Umzinyathi district municipality

Umzinyathi district municipality mayor Petros Ngubane has allegedly been recalled by the IFP for “failing to lead the council”.

While the party has not yet commented, insiders have confirmed his axing.

“The recalling of Ngubane is a known issue in party ranks though the organisation has not yet issued a statement,” said an insider.

Another insider who works at the municipality, said: “Yes, uMbovu [Ngubane] has been fired. He is aware and has to wait for an official communication from the party.”

IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa didn’t respond to queries.

Contacted on Tuesday, Ngubane said he was unable to comment.

“If you want to talk about the matter you heard, let us wait. I will be able to comment at the right time,” he said.

However, in response to a tweet by a Durban-based journalist about the alleged axing, Ngubane said his good work would be noticed after he has left.

The Umzinyathi party insider said it had tried several times to fire Ngubane but failed because he was protected by former IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

Ngubane was accused of failing to lead the municipality, which resulted in it receiving disclaimer audit findings in two consecutive years.

In 2022 the municipality issued a poster of Ngubane, decked in his mayoral chains, “celebrating” the achievement of a qualified audit. The auditor issues a qualified opinion when they can't verify all aspects of the financial statements.

Ngubane recently launched the Prince Mangosuthu ultramarathon, scheduled for April 27, with great fanfare — despite the municipality financial shambles.

He also planned to rename the district after Buthelezi.

TimesLIVE

