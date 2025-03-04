During his visit, Malema reaffirmed his dedication to supporting the organisation and encouraged them to reach out to him whenever they need assistance.
Malema donates R200k to child welfare for his 44th birthday
EFF leader Julius Malema has donated R200,000 to the Tembisa Child Welfare Society on his 44th birthday.
The nonprofit organisation provides care and support to children who have been abandoned, abused, neglected or orphaned.
Malema celebrated his special day with the children of Tembisa Child Welfare Society on March 3, emphasising the importance of sharing love and joy with those who are less fortunate.
“We are here because we believe there is no child who should grow up without a parent,” he said.
“When you spend time like this with the less fortunate, you get to inspire them. We are here because we love the less fortunate.
“It's important to celebrate this day with the less fortunate, including some abandoned children, to show them love and remind them not all is lost. There is someone who loves them, and Mama Velemina has taken care of them for a very long time. We are all following in her footsteps to ensure we help those who cannot help themselves.”
During his visit, Malema reaffirmed his dedication to supporting the organisation and encouraged them to reach out to him whenever they need assistance.
“We have built a relationship starting today. Whenever you need anything, you should call us and we'll see where we can help. Today, we'll leave you with R200,000 to help build this organisation. We want Tembisa Child Welfare to grow. You have produced doctors, teachers, and engineers. More will come out because of your work with our support.
“We will support you because you're doing a beautiful job. Tembisa Child Welfare is a nonprofit organisation with many children and operates 24-hours. They will need support. We are trying to give them some assistance, which is a drop in the ocean but will help solve some issues.”
He expressed his admiration for the organisation's efforts to help children grow.
“Through your children, we are able to see what kind of leaders you are because all the children look well taken care of. They all look beautiful. You'd swear they all came here in the morning from their homes and were dropped off here, but they live here. They were raised here, and they are glowing.
“You were called to do this work, to get up and help the needy. There's no other way to show appreciation than coming here and thanking you for the amazing work you do. We could've gone anywhere to do this, but we wanted to be happy with people who help the nation.”
The EFF leader's birthday was marked by an outpouring of well wishes from party members and friends who posted video messages on social media.
