POLL | Should AfriForum and Solidarity members be arrested for high treason after their US visit?

04 March 2025 - 14:13 By TimesLIVE
Members of AfriForum and Solidarity recently met with officials from President Donald Trump's administration in the US.
The Hawks are investigating four dockets for high treason, reportedly targeting AfriForum and Solidarity.

The investigation comes after several high-level meetings in Washington between AfriForum and Solidarity members and officials from US President Donald Trump’s administration.

AfriForum has been lobbying for international intervention, urging the US to hold the ANC accountable for what it claims are threats to Afrikaners and Afrikaans culture.

The visit to the US comes after the two organisations complained about the Expropriation Act, which is aimed at facilitating land reform and redistribution. The act allows government to expropriate land for public purposes or in the public interest, which includes land reform and redistribution.

Questions have been raised about whether the action by the two organisations should be considered treasonous.

Should AfriForum and Solidarity members face arrest for high treason or were their lobbying efforts justified?

JUSTICE MALALA | A colossal global shift is near — SA needs to thinks about its next move very carefully

The Trump administration has made no secret about who it listens to on matters SA. Elon Musk, AfriForum, Solidarity and others are getting an ear ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

‘Afrikaners are not victims’: Civic movement Betereinders unveils ‘Not USA, but You, SA’ campaign

The not-for-profit organisation Betereinders unveiled its “Not USA, but You SA” campaign in Pretoria on Saturday.
News
1 day ago

McGLORY SPECKMAN | Solidarity with all but God: can toxic theology correct its damage?

This is another call to action, 40 years later, as AfriForum and Solidarity seek to foment a political movement outside government and democratic ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Disinformation adds fuel to AfriForum's fire

Led by CEO Kallie Kriel, AfriForum’s call to US President Donald Trump for intervention in our politics calls into question the legitimacy of the ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Mchunu challenges AfriForum to provide evidence after lobby group disputes crime stats

“Our statistics show that one farmer, who happens to be white, was murdered in the third quarter in South Africa. Anybody who disputes this is ...
Politics
3 days ago

TOM EATON | ‘The Caucasity of Hope’ for sociopaths, brought to you ‘in a concentrated manner’

Did you get the memo? Kallie Kriel and his maatjies dream of a mega-Orania
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago
