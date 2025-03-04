The Hawks are investigating four dockets for high treason, reportedly targeting AfriForum and Solidarity.
The investigation comes after several high-level meetings in Washington between AfriForum and Solidarity members and officials from US President Donald Trump’s administration.
AfriForum has been lobbying for international intervention, urging the US to hold the ANC accountable for what it claims are threats to Afrikaners and Afrikaans culture.
The visit to the US comes after the two organisations complained about the Expropriation Act, which is aimed at facilitating land reform and redistribution. The act allows government to expropriate land for public purposes or in the public interest, which includes land reform and redistribution.
Questions have been raised about whether the action by the two organisations should be considered treasonous.
Should AfriForum and Solidarity members face arrest for high treason or were their lobbying efforts justified?
POLL | Should AfriForum and Solidarity members be arrested for high treason after their US visit?
Image: AfrForum/ X
The Hawks are investigating four dockets for high treason, reportedly targeting AfriForum and Solidarity.
The investigation comes after several high-level meetings in Washington between AfriForum and Solidarity members and officials from US President Donald Trump’s administration.
AfriForum has been lobbying for international intervention, urging the US to hold the ANC accountable for what it claims are threats to Afrikaners and Afrikaans culture.
The visit to the US comes after the two organisations complained about the Expropriation Act, which is aimed at facilitating land reform and redistribution. The act allows government to expropriate land for public purposes or in the public interest, which includes land reform and redistribution.
Questions have been raised about whether the action by the two organisations should be considered treasonous.
Should AfriForum and Solidarity members face arrest for high treason or were their lobbying efforts justified?
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
JUSTICE MALALA | A colossal global shift is near — SA needs to thinks about its next move very carefully
‘Afrikaners are not victims’: Civic movement Betereinders unveils ‘Not USA, but You, SA’ campaign
McGLORY SPECKMAN | Solidarity with all but God: can toxic theology correct its damage?
Disinformation adds fuel to AfriForum's fire
Mchunu challenges AfriForum to provide evidence after lobby group disputes crime stats
TOM EATON | ‘The Caucasity of Hope’ for sociopaths, brought to you ‘in a concentrated manner’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos