Politics

AG to consider MK Party's request to probe cost of postponed budget

'This blatant waste of public funds is an insult'

05 March 2025 - 21:08
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
The MK Party says millions of rands were squandered on logistics, security, printing, travel, consultants and media arrangements for a budget speech that was ultimately abandoned.
Image: Esa Alexander/Reuters

The Auditor-General South Africa (AGSA) said on Wednesday it had received a letter from the MK Party requesting an investigation into the expenditure incurred in postponing the 2025 national budget.

“The AGSA will consider the request and respond to the party in writing after its regulatory requirements and set due process on such requests,” the office said in a statement.

It said it conducted annual regularity audits of parliament and all government departments.

“If any material irregularities are identified during these audits, they are reported in the audit reports of these institutions, which are tabled publicly in parliament.”

Announcing the call for the full forensic audit on Tuesday, the MKP said millions of rands were squandered on logistics, security, printing, travel, consultants and media arrangements for a budget speech that was ultimately abandoned.

“At a time when South Africans are struggling with rising costs, unemployment and service delivery failures, this blatant waste of public funds is an insult,” the party said.

'I'm in awe, ma': Bonginkosi Khanyile thanks magistrate after bail reinstated

Durban regional court magistrate Dawn Somaroo brought joy to former MK Party youth leader Bonginkosi Khanyile when she reinstated his bail on ...
Politics
16 hours ago

Cabinet reaches agreement on budget

An agreement has been reached in the cabinet after days of robust debate over finance minister Enoch Godongwana's budget.
Politics
2 days ago

Godlimpi takes over as ANC economic policy chief as Kubayi is demoted

ANC heavyweight and minister of justice and constitutional development Mmamoloko Kubayi has been removed as the head of the party's economic ...
Politics
2 days ago

How budget postponement could hurt service delivery

The aftermath of the shock budget postponement by finance minister Enoch Godongwana after a cabinet tiff over a VAT increase last week will be felt ...
Politics
1 week ago

Floyd Shivambu warns MKP members against misusing access to Jacob Zuma

MK Party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu has cautioned members against visiting party leader Jacob Zuma for matters that can be handled by ...
Politics
1 week ago

MK Party predicts fiery special cabinet meeting, says it will reject any VAT hike

The MK Party is expecting President Cyril Ramaphosa's special cabinet meeting to resolve to increase VAT by one percentage point instead of the ...
Politics
1 week ago
