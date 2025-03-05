DA quietly takes a trip to Washington: Dirco minister Lamola is not happy

This development follows Afrikaans lobby groups AfriForum and Solidarity visiting Washington after the decision by US President Donald Trump to grant Afrikaners refugee status.
The government accused the groups of sowing division in the country, which allegedly resulted in an executive order cutting US financial assistance to South Africa, citing US president Donald Trump's disapproval of Pretoria's approach to land reform and the International Court of Justice case South Africa brought against Washington's close ally, Israel — as well as the offer to provide asylum for Afrikaners.
The DA insisted its interest lies in building a mutually beneficial bilateral relationship with the US, one of South Africa’s largest trade and investment partners.
According to Powell, the delegation emphasised the importance of maintaining strong communication channels between the two nations “in light of recent tensions worsened by unnecessary provocations, which come at the expense of the unity and continued economic development of our nation”.
“It was clear from discussions that much work must be done to rebuild bilateral trust. The DA has consistently called for a comprehensive reform of South Africa’s foreign policy agenda and the consistent application of our policy of non-alignment in advancing our national interest.”
Powell insisted that her party remains resolute in opposing the ANC’s “divisive, race-based policies, and advocating for a means-based approach to addressing systemic inequality”.
Phiri said South Africa's nonaligned stance and advancing its national interest remains a central pillar of its foreign policy.
“South Africa’s nation-building project cannot survive and flourish if the majority of our citizens remain in abject poverty, without land, without tangible prospects for a better life. Attacking poverty and deprivation remains our priority, not racial segregation or even racial supremacy,” he said.
“Our nation’s constitution places a strong emphasis on socioeconomic rights. This imposes a duty to redress past wrongs and improve the quality of life of all South Africans.”
DA quietly takes a trip to Washington: Dirco minister Lamola is not happy
The DA insists its interest lies in building a mutually beneficial bilateral relationship with the US, one of SA’s largest trade and investment partners
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
The DA has taken it upon itself to stabilise diplomatic relations between Washington and Pretoria, “during this period of heightened tensions”.
The party undertook a weeklong working visit to the US, arguing that the DA, a member of the ruling GNU, is a credible advocate for South Africa's national interests on the international stage.
The DA delegation comprised of Andrew Whitfield in his capacity as DA Provincial Leader for the Eastern Cape and FedEx Member, and MP Emma Powell in her capacity as the party’s National Spokesperson on Foreign Affairs.
DA MP and party spokesperson on international relations and co-operation Emma Powell revealed that the party had quietly travelled to Washington and engaged with key decisionmakers in Congress, the state department and the White House.
“The discussions were aimed at ensuring that US leaders receive accurate and fact-based information regarding South Africa’s domestic landscape and the challenges our nation is navigating.”
But international relations and co-operation's spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said minister Ronald Lamola had noted the DA's recent visit to the US and that “representing South Africa's foreign policy is the preserve of the executive”.
DA banks on its ministers for voter support in local government elections
