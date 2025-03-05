Politics

Land minister offers three cows 'apology' to Zulu king over Ingonyama Trust Board impasse

05 March 2025 - 16:05 By MLUNGISI MHLOPHE-GUMEDE
Zulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini with national land reform and rural development minister Mzwanele Nyhontso after a meeting to discuss the Ingonyama Trust Board.
Image: SUPPLIED

The future of the Ingonyama Trust Board hangs in the balance after rural development land reform minister Mzwanele Nyhontso ordered a probe into its affairs.

Nyhontso met Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini at Khangelamankengane royal palace in Nongoma on Tuesday.

The king asked Nyhontso to set up a committee of 12 people, including former health minister Zweli Mkhize, to conduct the probe.

Nyhontso agreed to this.

His visit came after the monarch launched a veiled attack on him when he opened the KwaZulu-Natal legislature at Woodburn Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday.

The king said there is no minister who can administer the land under the board. Later that day, amabutho sang about Nyhontso, displaying their anger towards him.

The impasse between the two arose when Nyhontso revoked the king's decision to suspend board members late last year.

Nyhontso apparently said the king had no right to suspend the board as it was his prerogative.

But this week, the minister changed his tune.

Addressing the media after meeting the king, Nyhontso said: “The breakdown of the relationship between the king and board members is disrupting the operation of the organisation and that is unacceptable.”

He made a commitment to the king that he would resolve the crisis which engulfed the board.

“I had a meeting with the board and I gave them two scenarios. I said it is either they resign or I dissolve them because there is no way they can work with the king who is the chairperson and sole trustee while they do not talk to each other. That means the trust has been broken.”

Nyhontso also brought three cows as ukushweleza [appeasement] to the king.

“I apologised to the king. You must also remember it takes an honourable man to say 'I am sorry',” he said.

Trust CEO Vela Mngwengwe said they welcomed the investigation by the minister and they would resign if asked to do so.

TimesLIVE

