WATCH | Ramaphosa visits CPUT students using public transport

'I got some insight into their world,' said president

05 March 2025 - 20:03
President Cyril Ramaphosa visited students of CPUT.
Image: Cyril Ramaphosa/ X

President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the students at Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) using public transport to get a glimpse into the lives of students.

This comes after EFF MP Sihle Lonzi urged Ramaphosa to engage with students at the District Six campus, where an accommodation crisis had been brewing.

“President, I want to invite you. When you were delivering your state of the nation address students were sleeping outside. On your way to your 20-bedroom house in Clifton, please pass District Six to see the crisis with your own eyes,” Lonzi previously said in parliament.

In February students at CPUT started fires and clashed with campus security over the lack of accommodation. The university had attempted to place students who had been squatting outside the campus but those left without places allegedly went on a rampage, demanding places in residences.

Some of the protesting students were not registered for the 2025 academic year, lacked National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) funding, or couldn't produce valid student identity numbers.

Ramaphosa said his visit provided him with first-hand insight into the students' world and their challenges.

“I travelled with public transport this evening and met a group of CPUT students,” he said. “Our journey took us to all the way to District Six, and I got some insight into their world. I was impressed with their study choices such as civil engineering and accounting. Some hope to become entrepreneurs.

“The students shared that NSFAS was supporting their studies. Beyond fees, they are also provided with residence fees, books, food and a travel allowance. They, however, need laptops. They did tell me they are in dire need of laptops for their studies.

"The energy, passion and optimism of these young South Africans was inspiring.”

 

However, his efforts were met with criticism. Lonzi dismissed the visit as a “PR stunt”.

“We are informed he was at the shuttle stop, but we are not satisfied as it appeared to be a PR stunt. He must go back,” Lonzi said.

Here are more reactions:

TimesLIVE

