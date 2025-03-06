He said Mchunu's refusal to release the report was an insult to democracy.
“The classification of the Ipid report as 'top secret' is just the latest chapter in this systematic cover-up. Parliament has a duty to oversee the executive, but it is being rendered powerless by a government that protects its leader at all costs. The EFF will not stand by while Ramaphosa continues to evade justice.”
Thambo said the party would approach the courts to compel the release of the report.
The MK Party demanded Mchunu's removal as police minister for allegedly protecting Ramaphosa.
“Mchunu's decision to keep this report under wraps has nothing to do with national security and everything to do with shielding his political master,” MK Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said.
“Mchunu was a key campaigner for Ramaphosa's CR17 faction and was rewarded with a ministerial position. Now he is paying back that favour by ensuring damning evidence never sees the light of day.
“It is also worth noting that the intervention by the minister of police renders him an accomplice to the crime and therefore makes him complicit to the Phala Phala crime scene,” Ndhlela said.
The party demanded the release of the report, a full investigation into Mchunu's conduct and criminal charges to be laid against those involved.
“The MK Party will not stop fighting for accountability. We will seek legal advice to ensure those responsible are held to account.”
TimesLIVE
EFF and MK Party demand release of Ipid's 'top secret' Phala Phala report
Image: Freddy Mavunda
The EFF and MK Party have condemned police minister Senzo Mchunu's decision not to release the final report on investigations into the burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala game farm in 2020 where millions were stolen in cash.
In written reply to a question in parliament by ATM leader Vuyo Zungula, Mchunu said the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) completed an investigation into the Phala Phala saga in October 2023 and it would remain “top secret” and not be released for public consumption.
EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo believes Ramaphosa is being “protected” from taking accountability.
“It is now clear that every level of governance and law enforcement has been manipulated to ensure no action is taken against Ramaphosa, despite overwhelming evidence of wrongdoing.
“Since the scandal was first exposed in June 2022, when former State Security Agency director-general Arthur Fraser laid criminal charges against Ramaphosa, Maj-Gen Wally Rhoode and crime intelligence officers for kidnapping, money laundering and obstruction of justice, every state institution that has been tasked with investigating the matter has failed to hold the president accountable.”
Phala Phala case raises difficult legal questions
He said Mchunu's refusal to release the report was an insult to democracy.
“The classification of the Ipid report as 'top secret' is just the latest chapter in this systematic cover-up. Parliament has a duty to oversee the executive, but it is being rendered powerless by a government that protects its leader at all costs. The EFF will not stand by while Ramaphosa continues to evade justice.”
Thambo said the party would approach the courts to compel the release of the report.
The MK Party demanded Mchunu's removal as police minister for allegedly protecting Ramaphosa.
“Mchunu's decision to keep this report under wraps has nothing to do with national security and everything to do with shielding his political master,” MK Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said.
“Mchunu was a key campaigner for Ramaphosa's CR17 faction and was rewarded with a ministerial position. Now he is paying back that favour by ensuring damning evidence never sees the light of day.
“It is also worth noting that the intervention by the minister of police renders him an accomplice to the crime and therefore makes him complicit to the Phala Phala crime scene,” Ndhlela said.
The party demanded the release of the report, a full investigation into Mchunu's conduct and criminal charges to be laid against those involved.
“The MK Party will not stop fighting for accountability. We will seek legal advice to ensure those responsible are held to account.”
TimesLIVE
MORE:
Opposition parties say they're not impressed with the state of the nation
Ramaphosa owes SA an explanation on 'all those Phala Phala dollars': Maimane
WATCH | ‘We will attach Nkandla’: Malema to start legal row with Zuma over ‘unpaid fees’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos