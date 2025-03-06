Politics

Panyaza Lesufi highlights challenges Gauteng must overcome

06 March 2025 - 16:55 By Rilisa Rose Raphulu
President Cyril Ramaphosa and Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi during the national executive oversight visit to Gauteng.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Governance failures, financial mismanagement, crumbling infrastructure, crime and lawlessness and unreliable service delivery are some of the recurring problems in Gauteng. 

Premier Panyaza Lesufi made this remark during an oversight visit by national government to the province on Thursday, attended by President Cyril Ramaphosa. 

He told the meeting at the legislature the economic success of Gauteng was integral to the economic success of South Africa, despite the recurring problems. 

“It is expected that the provincial executive and national executive will help each other to come up with better solutions in resolving the challenges in Gauteng,” he said. 

The oversight visit is aimed at addressing provincial challenges and the national executive aims to engage the leadership of Gauteng on the issues it faces and how they can be resolved to meet the interests of residents.

This is the fourth province engaged by the national executive after Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga.

Ramaphosa not happy with state of Joburg, yet defends 'window dressing for visitors'

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his dismay at the state of the City of Johannesburg, saying he was “not very pleased”.
Politics
8 hours ago

“We anticipate the forthcoming presentation from the province which will provide valuable insights into the priorities, challenges and opportunities that lie ahead,” Ramaphosa said.

“What emerges from this meeting must not remain just plans on paper. The outcomes of this meeting must be transformed into practical, measurable interventions that directly benefit the people of Gauteng.”

These engagements were crucial in strengthening intergovernmental co-operation, collaboration and consultation, he said..

“They are important for ensuring better alignment of provincial priorities with the priorities of the government of national unity. Through a collaborative and solutions-orientated approach we will drive sustainable development, improve service delivery and enhance the quality of life for all who call this province home.

“Let us seize this moment with urgency and determination, ensuring every commitment made today [Thursday] is followed by decisive action.”

Before the G20 summit, Gauteng's challenges such as roads must be fixed, he added.

TimesLIVE

