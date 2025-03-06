Politics

Police investigating farm murder cases submitted by AfriForum: Mchunu

06 March 2025 - 10:55
Minister of police Senzo Mchunu. File photo.
Minister of police Senzo Mchunu. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

Police minister Senzo Mchunu has revealed that his department has launched an investigation into farm murders and murders of farm owners after a submission by AfriForum.

The civil rights organisation presented Mchunu with evidence of eight confirmed farm murders that took place between October and December 2024.

This comes after Mchunu tabled crime statistics showing a decrease in crime rates. According to the statistics only one farm murder occurred during the period. Twelve farm murders were recorded out of a total of 6,953 reported killings, with one being a farmer.

AfriForum rejected the crime statistics, arguing Mchunu was either uninformed or deliberately downplaying the scale of farm murders.

In response, Mchunu said the SAPS crime registrar had begun verifying the statistics.

“The ministry of police acknowledges receipt of a list of farm attacks submitted by AfriForum in response to the minister's call for evidence supporting their claim that the official crime statistics released by the SA Police Service (SAPS) underreported the number of farm murders, particularly those involving farm owners,” he said.

“Preliminary findings indicate that of the incidents listed, only one murder of a farm owner is reflected. This corresponds with the single farm owner murder reported in the official crime statistics for the third quarter.

“While verification processes are ongoing, no additional murders of farm owners have been identified beyond what was originally reported by SAPS.”

Further updates would be provided once the verification process was completed, he said.

“SAPS remains committed to transparency and accuracy in crime reporting and urges all stakeholders, including civil society organisations, to work collaboratively in ensuring that crime statistics are based on verifiable facts.

“The SAPS will continue to engage with all interested parties to enhance crime prevention efforts and ensure that statistical reporting remains reliable and credible.”

TimesLIVE

