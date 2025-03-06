Politics

POLL | Could Trump’s statement about Lesotho affect US-Africa relations?

06 March 2025 - 12:40 By TimesLIVE
US President Donald Trump made a controversial remark about Lesotho, dismissing it as a country 'nobody has ever heard of'.
Image: Gage Skidmore

In a recent address to Congress, US President Donald Trump made a controversial remark about Lesotho, dismissing it as a country “nobody has ever heard of”.

The comment was made while Trump was discussing US foreign aid allocations, including an $8m (R146.93m) initiative “to promote LGBTQI+ rights in Lesotho”.

This remark comes just after the administration’s decision to terminate 90% of USAID’s foreign aid contracts, a move that has raised concern about the future of US assistance to African nations.

Trump’s comments, coupled with the drastic cuts to foreign aid, have sparked concern and debate about their potential to affect diplomatic relations between the US and African nations.

This statement has prompted many to reflect on the broader implications for US-Africa relations, especially in the wake of the USAID funding cuts. Will Trump’s words have lasting consequences or are they just part of a larger political narrative? Share your thoughts in our poll.

