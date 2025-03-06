Politics

Zille bids emotional farewell to 25-year-old Opel Corsa

06 March 2025 - 16:58
DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille says goodbye to her Opel Corsa.
Image: Helen Zille/ X

DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille has bid an emotional farewell to her Opel Corsa, which she has been driving for 25 years.

In a post on X, Zille shared a photo of herself standing next to the car, saying she had a tear in her eye as she said goodbye.

“Though I'm smiling, I had a tear in my eye when I said farewell to my Corsa that served me and my family well for 25 years.”

The Corsa is also known for saving Zille's life during a hijacking attempt in Khayelitsha in 2003. Zille was driving home after conducting constituency work when a man blocked her path at a stop sign.

“That car saved my life when I was shot during an attack while organising for the DA in Khayelitsha. We went everywhere together.”

She said the springs of her driver's seat cushioned the blow of the bullet, probably saving her life.

Asked what car she was getting now, Zille said it was a Toyota Yaris, earning praise from social media users for her modesty.

