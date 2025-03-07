IEC to gauge public on viability of electronic voting

The Electoral Commission (IEC) is to engage in a public conversation on the prospect of electronic voting (e-voting) for elections.
It will host a three-day e-voting conference in Cape Town on Monday to launch a public debate and discussion on the subject.
“This conference will serve as a pivotal platform for initiating a public conversation about the possibility of introducing electronic voting sometime in the future,” the IEC said.
The commission said the conference was based on research it had commissioned and was undertaken by the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC).
The research study produced a discussion document which navigated all crucial aspects related to electronic voting and implications for South Africa. It will be launched at the conference.
Key components of the discussion document include:
- Country review of electronic voting including those countries using poll-site technologies and internet voting. This includes countries that introduced electronic voting but subsequently abandoned it
- Insights from the legislative review indicate that if electronic voting was adopted legislative amendments would be needed
- Lessons from two roundtables, which were conducted with academics and representatives of blind people
- Lessons from key informant interviews conducted with civil society organisations and election management bodies
- Views solicited through a public opinion survey, and
- An overall outline of the findings of the studies conducted
IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo said the conference would serve as an opportunity for South Africans to shape the future of voting in the digital world.
“It is part of the statutory purview of the commission to conduct research with a view to improving the quality of elections. We must investigate new approaches to improve the electoral process, voter experience, accessibility and enable cost savings.”
Mamabolo said some of the research findings indicated there was no common understanding of what e-voting entailed.
“This conference aims not only to reflect on possibilities for implementing e-voting but also to drive common understanding and knowledge of the subject among South Africans.
“We encourage further conversations and lively debates among South Africans from all walks of life as we have seen happening on some social media platforms recently.”
After the launch of the discussion document at the conference, it will be posted on the IEC's digital platforms, including its website.
TimesLIVE
IEC to gauge public on viability of electronic voting
Image: Freddy Mavunda
The Electoral Commission (IEC) is to engage in a public conversation on the prospect of electronic voting (e-voting) for elections.
It will host a three-day e-voting conference in Cape Town on Monday to launch a public debate and discussion on the subject.
“This conference will serve as a pivotal platform for initiating a public conversation about the possibility of introducing electronic voting sometime in the future,” the IEC said.
The commission said the conference was based on research it had commissioned and was undertaken by the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC).
The research study produced a discussion document which navigated all crucial aspects related to electronic voting and implications for South Africa. It will be launched at the conference.
Key components of the discussion document include:
IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo said the conference would serve as an opportunity for South Africans to shape the future of voting in the digital world.
“It is part of the statutory purview of the commission to conduct research with a view to improving the quality of elections. We must investigate new approaches to improve the electoral process, voter experience, accessibility and enable cost savings.”
Mamabolo said some of the research findings indicated there was no common understanding of what e-voting entailed.
“This conference aims not only to reflect on possibilities for implementing e-voting but also to drive common understanding and knowledge of the subject among South Africans.
“We encourage further conversations and lively debates among South Africans from all walks of life as we have seen happening on some social media platforms recently.”
After the launch of the discussion document at the conference, it will be posted on the IEC's digital platforms, including its website.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
Namibia's top court dismisses opposition election challenge
MICHAEL BEAUMONT | Accountability needed for party funding transparency
Delay in MK case against IEC official allegedly caught with ballot boxes frustrates members
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos