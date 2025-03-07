Politics

IEC to gauge public on viability of electronic voting

07 March 2025 - 14:49
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The IEC's chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo says this is part of its statutory purview to conduct research with a view to improving the quality of elections.
The IEC's chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo says this is part of its statutory purview to conduct research with a view to improving the quality of elections.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The Electoral Commission (IEC) is to engage in a public conversation on the prospect of electronic voting (e-voting) for elections.

It will host a three-day e-voting conference in Cape Town on Monday to launch a public debate and discussion on the subject. 

“This conference will serve as a pivotal platform for initiating a public conversation about the possibility of introducing electronic voting sometime in the future,” the IEC said. 

The commission said the conference was based on research it had commissioned and was undertaken by the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC).

The research study produced a discussion document which navigated all crucial aspects related to electronic voting and implications for South Africa. It will be launched at the conference. 

Key components of the discussion document include:

  •  Country review of electronic voting including those countries using poll-site technologies and internet voting. This includes countries that introduced electronic voting but subsequently abandoned it 
  •  Insights from the legislative review indicate that if electronic voting was adopted legislative amendments would be needed
  •  Lessons from two roundtables, which were conducted with academics and representatives of blind people 
  •  Lessons from key informant interviews conducted with civil society organisations and election management bodies
  •  Views solicited through a public opinion survey, and
  •  An overall outline of the findings of the studies conducted

IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo said the conference would serve as an opportunity for South Africans to shape the future of voting in the digital world.

“It is part of the statutory purview of the commission to conduct research with a view to improving the quality of elections. We must investigate new approaches to improve the electoral process, voter experience, accessibility and enable cost savings.” 

Mamabolo said some of the research findings indicated there was no common understanding of what e-voting entailed.

“This conference aims not only to reflect on possibilities for implementing e-voting but also to drive common understanding and knowledge of the subject among South Africans.

“We encourage further conversations and lively debates among South Africans from all walks of life as we have seen happening on some social media platforms recently.”

After the launch of the discussion document at the conference, it will be posted on the IEC's digital platforms, including its website.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Namibia's top court dismisses opposition election challenge

Swapo's Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah will be sworn in as Namibia's first female president on March 21.
News
1 week ago

MICHAEL BEAUMONT | Accountability needed for party funding transparency

Making party funding more elusive will entrench political status quo in a country rejecting status quo for its complicity in the challenges so many ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

Delay in MK case against IEC official allegedly caught with ballot boxes frustrates members

The Pietermaritzburg magistrate's court has postponed a case against an Electoral Commission of SA official allegedly caught by MK Party supporters ...
Politics
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Government can't fill whole gap left by USAID funding exit: Aaron Motsoaledi Politics
  2. Zille bids emotional farewell to 25-year-old Opel Corsa Politics
  3. '17% reflects arrogance of ANC': newly appointed KZN convener Jeff Radebe Politics
  4. Residents react to Ramaphosa's surprise night visit to Joburg CBD Politics
  5. Ramaphosa not happy with state of Joburg, yet defends 'window dressing for ... Politics

Latest Videos

Families bury rally bombing victims in Congo's Bukavu | REUTERS
Supreme Court won't let Trump block USAID project funds | REUTERS