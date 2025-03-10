Politics

POLL | Do you think e-voting would help boost voter participation?

10 March 2025 - 13:32 By TIMESLIVE
The IEC is considering the possibility of introducing e-voting to boost declining voter participation.
Image: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) is hosting a three-day seminar in Cape Town from Monday to explore the possibility of introducing electronic voting (e-voting) in the country's future elections.

The move aims to boost declining voter participation and address concerns about the paper-based voting method.

IEC chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo said the seminar will provide a platform for public debate and discussion on the feasibility of e-voting.

“No decision has yet been made to move towards electronic voting. We think it's important to give an opportunity to the public and other role players to debate the issues,” Mamabolo told Business Day.

The current voting system has faced criticism for being time-consuming and prone to errors. Some political parties such as the MK Party previously expressed dissatisfaction with the conduct of last year's elections, alleging irregularities and vote rigging.

While e-voting offers potential benefits, such as increased efficiency and accessibility, it also raises concerns about implementing the technology and ensuring internet accessibility as well as ensuring the system is not vulnerable to hacking and technical issues.

Despite the challenges, some countries such as Estonia have successfully implemented e-voting systems.

A key factor to consider would be the huge divide between rural and urban infrastructure and the trust factor — voters have to be educated on any potential new system so they are assured elections are free and fair, Mamabolo said.

TimesLIVE

