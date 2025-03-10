The Electoral Commission of SA says it is ready to welcome more than 200 local and international delegates who will converge at the Cape Town International Convention Centre for the next three days as part of the Electronic Voting for SA Conference.
The conference will serve as a pivotal platform for initiating a public conversation about the possibility of introducing e-voting in SA.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | IEC’s e-voting conference
