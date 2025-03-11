‘I am for all races’: McKenzie defends ‘preferred race’ in job ad

Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has defended his department's recent job advertisement that gave preference to specific racial groups.
The ad for the position of deputy director of administrative support and coordination in McKenzie's office stated preference would be given to coloured males, Indian males, white males, coloured females and Indian females.
The position required a matric certificate or equivalent qualification, a three-year degree or national diploma in administration, public management and administration, office administration, secretariat or relevant qualification, and three to five years management experience in the political and parliamentary process.
However, this sparked criticism, with many accusing McKenzie of favouring white, Indian, and coloured job applicants over black candidates.
Responding to the backlash on social media, McKenzie said he was following the Employment Equity Act to ensure other racial groups are represented.
“Employment equity, are you saying you have never heard of it? We are making sure all races are represented. There is nothing to be alarmed about. Salute,” he said.
“I am for all races. When I find other races have been ignored and rarely given job opportunities, it is my duty to fix it. I’m fixing things. I want all races to be represented in the department I lead. Go boil somewhere else.”
He said out of 586 staff in the department, 531 are African, 19 are coloured, four are Indian and 32 are white.
"I can never lead a department that is so unrepresentative of society. I’m being accused of racism by people who need to look in the mirror."
Some unions have called for his removal while others argued hiring decisions should be based solely on qualifications rather than skin colour.
“Coloureds, whites, and Indians should also get job opportunities. You can't threaten me with unions. I will not retreat or retract.”
