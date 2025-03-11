The caller is heard asking Mnguni about his whereabouts before swearing at him. He gives him an ultimatum to meet him in KwaDukuza within two days or face death. The caller also told Mnguni he knew what car he drives.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda confirmed police were investigating a case of intimidation laid by a Nongoma official.
Zulu, who was relieved of his duties by Cogta MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi, challenged his dismissal in court. He was unsuccessful.
The application brought by Buthelezi in September last year alleged Zulu lied on his CV and left a municipality in the province after it was recommended he should be charged for alleged corruption.
The court also set aside the appointment of Mzwandile Dube as the CFO in the same municipality. Buthelezi alleged Dube was also not suitably qualified for the position, but the ANC, EFF and NFP alliance appointed him.
Ruling on the Zulu and Dube matter, the court said the municipality should comply with the ruling and should not appoint Zulu and Dube to the positions in future.
The municipality is facing another challenge with its mayor Clifford Ndabandaba, deputy mayor Sabelo Nkosi, speaker Babongile Sithole and an official, Njabulo Dludla, charged with corruption. The matter against them is pending and they are out on bail.
Police investigate death threats against Nongoma acting municipal manager
Image: SUPPLIED
The acting municipal manager at the trouble-torn Nongoma municipality in northern KwaZulu-Natal received two telephonic death threats last week.
Mpumelelo Mnguni was appointed in November to replace Nhlakanipho Zulu, whose appointment was set aside in the Pietermaritzburg's high court last year for being underqualified.
Mnguni reported the threats he received on two consecutive days to police.
Nongoma is a volatile municipality after the deaths of councillors Ntombenhle Mchunu and Ndukwenhle Duma, and attempted hits on councillors Mphathiseni Manqele and Nonhlanhla Zungu since 2022.
Mnguni declined to comment to TimesLIVE, saying the matter is with the police. He said he was at work as it is “business as usual”.
There is a recording which has gone viral on social media in which a man speaking isiZulu is heard threatening and swearing at Mnguni. TimesLIVE is in possession of the recording.
