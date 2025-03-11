Politics

WATCH LIVE | President Cyril Ramaphosa in parliament for Q&A

11 March 2025 - 14:00 By TimesLIVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Tuesday appearing before the National Assembly to respond to questions by MPs.

Ramaphosa is expected to be quizzed on government’s efforts to leverage infrastructure expansion for economic growth and South Africa’s approach to international relations.

