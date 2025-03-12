Politics

Scuffle at Nongoma municipality after axed official turns up for work

12 March 2025 - 15:10 By MLUNGISI MHLOPHE-GUMEDE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Police had to be called in to quell tension at the Nongoma municipality when armed bodyguards for axed municipal manager Nhlakanipho Zulu had a scuffle with those protecting acting municipal manager Mpumelelo Mnguni.
Police had to be called in to quell tension at the Nongoma municipality when armed bodyguards for axed municipal manager Nhlakanipho Zulu had a scuffle with those protecting acting municipal manager Mpumelelo Mnguni.
Image: Nongoma Municipality

Pandemonium broke out at the troubled Nongoma municipality in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday when the fired municipal manager arrived at work defying a court order.

Nhlakanipho Zulu arrived at the office escorted by bodyguards who allegedly brandished high-calibre rifles.

A source at the municipality said there was a scuffle between Zulu's and acting municipal manager Mpumelelo Mnguni's bodyguards.

“The situation was tense and it was lucky there was no shoot-out,” said a source.

Police were called in and staff were released early due to safety concerns.

Mnguni said it was a normal working day and there was no special sitting.

Mayor Gabriel Ndabandaba and executive committee members told Zulu not to set foot in council again.

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi said: “We condemn the egregious conduct of Zulu whose unlawful actions are destabilising the Nongoma local municipality.”

Despite a ruling by the Pietermaritzburg high court which upheld the assessment of his department declaring Zulu unqualified to hold the position, he continued to “masquerade” as the municipal manager.

“This blatant disregard for the rule of law threatens the municipality's ability to provide service delivery. On November 26, the department convened a special council meeting where it formally communicated the secondment of Mnguni as the acting municipal manager. Subsequently, the Nongoma municipality council resolved to confirm Mnguni’s appointment, thereby establishing a clear and lawful leadership structure,” said Buthelezi.

Zulu, however, persisted in his illegal occupation, allegedly intimidating municipal staff and

“This flagrant defiance of the court’s ruling and the council’s decision constitutes a direct assault on the principles of good governance and threatens to derail the crucial work being undertaken by Mnguni to stabilise and revitalise one of the province’s most impoverished municipalities,” said Buthelezi.

He called upon law enforcement to act against Zulu’s illegal actions.

TimesLIVE on Monday reported Mnguni had received two threatening calls last week.

Attempts to obtain comment from Zulu drew a blank as his phone rang unanswered and he didn't respond to messages on WhatsApp. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Police investigate death threats against Nongoma acting municipal manager

The acting municipal manager at the trouble-torn Nongoma municipality in northern KwaZulu-Natal received two telephonic death threats last week.
Politics
1 day ago

Only seven municipalities in KZN received clean audits: auditor-general

Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke has cited poor governance and noncompliance with the law as the main reasons behind the regression of many ...
Politics
6 days ago

There’s something in the water in Zululand

Hogarth was taken aback this week to learn that Thulasizwe Buthelezi is developing dictatorial tendencies of his own.
Opinion & Analysis
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Ramaphosa calls AfriForum, Solidarity ‘unpatriotic’, but says ‘treason’ ... Politics
  2. ‘I am for all races’: McKenzie defends ‘preferred race’ in job ad Politics
  3. Tshwane mayor Moya cracks down on businesses over unpaid municipal debts Politics
  4. Government's poor planning hindered infrastructure investment: Ramaphosa Politics
  5. Economists suggest areas to cut ahead of budget Politics

Latest Videos

LIVE: NASA launches SPHEREx from California | REUTERS
Godongwana opts for modest VAT hike and other tax tweaks