Finance minister Enoch Godongwana is on Thursday making his second attempt at delivering his 2025 budget speech.
He was unable to table the budget last month after government of national unity partners including the DA opposed a decision to raise VAT by two percentage points.
WATCH | Second time lucky? Godongwana delivers budget speech
