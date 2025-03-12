Politics

WATCH | Second time lucky? Godongwana delivers budget speech

12 March 2025 - 14:03 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana is on Thursday making his second attempt at delivering his 2025 budget speech.

He was unable to table the budget last month after government of national unity partners including the DA opposed a decision to raise VAT by two percentage points.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Cosatu hopes Godongwana 'avoids temptation to inflict pain on poor through VAT' increase

As finance minister Enoch Godongwana gears up for his second attempt to deliver his 2025 budget speech, the ANC’s alliance partner Cosatu has added ...
Politics
6 hours ago

ANC prepares for fallout, looks outside GNU to pass budget

The cabinet met to discuss the finalised budget proposal in the early hours on Wednesday, with the meeting expected to conclude at 1pm before the ...
Politics
7 hours ago

WATCH | Taxi industry calls for government subsidy in 2025 budget

With the budget speech set to take place on Wednesday, Santaco secretary-general Daki Qumbu believes the taxi industry deserves a subsidy.
News
13 hours ago

Fallout from US spat adds pressure on Godongwana’s budget

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana will table his budget on Wednesday after it was delayed last month
Business
1 day ago

POLL | What are you expecting from the 2025 budget speech?

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana is set to present the revised 2025 budget speech on Wednesday after it was postponed last month.
Politics
1 day ago

'We want zero VAT’: MK Party marches against proposed increase

Hundreds of supporters of the Jacob Zuma-led MK Party took to the streets in Pretoria on Monday to protest against the proposed two percentage point ...
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Ramaphosa calls AfriForum, Solidarity ‘unpatriotic’, but says ‘treason’ ... Politics
  2. ‘I am for all races’: McKenzie defends ‘preferred race’ in job ad Politics
  3. Tshwane mayor Moya cracks down on businesses over unpaid municipal debts Politics
  4. Government's poor planning hindered infrastructure investment: Ramaphosa Politics
  5. Economists suggest areas to cut ahead of budget Politics

Latest Videos

LIVE: NASA launches SPHEREx from California | REUTERS
Godongwana opts for modest VAT hike and other tax tweaks