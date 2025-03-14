Politics

WATCH | EU pledges R93bn to South Africa as Trump brings them closer

14 March 2025 - 06:40 By Wendell Roelf
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq

European Union leaders announced a €4.7bn (R93.31bn) investment package during a visit to South Africa on Thursday, at a time when both are on worse terms with the US than they have been for decades.

The European leaders said the visit was an opportunity to strengthen close ties with Africa's most advanced economy, coinciding with the latter's presidency of the G20 nations, which US officials have so far largely snubbed.

US President Donald Trump has stunned European leaders with his pivot towards Russia in the Ukraine war, upending US policy since Moscow's full-scale invasion in 2022. His staunchly pro-Israel stance has brought him into conflict with SA over its genocide case against Israel at the World Court.

The US administration has also interposed itself in Europe and SA's domestic politics, criticising Europe for attempting to isolate the far right and ignoring voters' concerns about immigrants, while cutting aid to SA over its efforts to address historic racial land injustice.

The EU trip was an opportunity to ameliorate ties, which soured when SA refused to outright condemn Russia's Vladimir Putin for invading Ukraine.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said SA had a vital role on the world stage as a leading voice of the Global South.

“In a moment of increased confrontation and competition, we must strengthen our partnership further,” she said.

She said at talks with President Cyril Ramaphosa in Cape Town that Europe wanted to help the South African economy grow.

“Europe understands your potential,” she said, sitting alongside European Council President Antonio Costa. She cited clean hydrogen, where SA could make use of abundant raw materials and vast renewable energy potential.

Ramaphosa said SA wanted Europe's support to transition to a low carbon economy and grow industry, and that it valued European support for multilateralism at a time of rising nationalism.

“African relations with the European Union should be built on a mutually beneficial partnership,” he said.

Reuters

