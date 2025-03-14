Politics

WATCH LIVE | Godongwana appears before parliament

14 March 2025 - 10:08 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana is on Friday appearing before parliamentary committees responsible for finance.

MPs will quiz the minister on the 2025 budget he tabled on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

ANC, DA harden attitudes as budget woes persist

Top figures in the DA say the ANC’s now ‘pushed the price higher’, while EFF shows no signs it would be willing to negotiate with Ramaphosa’s party
Politics
8 hours ago

TOM EATON | To squeeze the tax base, leave it to Godongwana; to grow the economy, leave it to God

The consensus is clear: the only way South Africa gets out of its fiscal mess is to grow the economy, but is the ANC up to the task?
Opinion & Analysis
8 hours ago

Ntshavheni: DA trying to use budget to force reversal of Expropriation Act, Bela, NHI

Minister in the Presidency and cabinet spokesperson Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has accused the DA of trying to use the budget to force the government to ...
Politics
22 hours ago

Party theatrics persist at Godongwana’s budget do-over

Finance minister says parties in the GNU were open to accepting the budget but needed to secure favour with their respective bases
Politics
1 day ago

EDITORIAL | Parliament gears up for showdown on new tax laws, budgets

DA won't support budget, MK Party and EFF are also against VAT increase — so compromise deal with the latter two without toppling GNU is near ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

DA leaders to meet following defeat over budget

The DA has incurred multiple losses on key policy issues, with some of its leaders questioning whether it should remain in the GNU
Politics
1 day ago

IN FULL | Finance minister Enoch Godongwana's budget speech

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana tabled his 2025 budget on Wednesday, sticking  to his guns in announcing a VAT hike of half a percentage point for ...
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Split in MK Party spills over into KZN legislature Politics
  2. Sihle Zikalala calls for expropriation of hijacked buildings in Johannesburg Politics
  3. Ntshavheni: DA trying to use budget to force reversal of Expropriation Act, ... Politics
  4. Sadc to withdraw troops from DRC in phases Politics
  5. DA, EFF reject GNU budget Politics

Latest Videos

SpaceX delays mission meant to retrieve stuck astronauts | REUTERS
South Korean airliner destroyed by blaze before flight | REUTERS