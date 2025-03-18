Maile vows skills focus in Gauteng's half-trillion budget over three years

Gauteng finance MEC Lebogang Maile has raised concern over an increasing wage bill tightening the screws on financial leaks.
Maile tabled his budget on Tuesday after widespread anxiety over finance minister Enoch Godongwana's budget speech which promised a 0.5 percentage point increase in VAT in the next two financial years.
Maile heads the country's biggest provincial economy with a budget of R527.2bn in the next three years.
The provincial wage bill is its biggest item, with Maile stating the provincial government would have to stop prioritising headcount and focus on skills when filling positions.
“While we recognise the need to retain critical frontline staff, we cannot afford to sustain an unchecked wage bill at the expense of essential services,” said Maile. “All departments must ensure that staffing decisions are based on efficiency, productivity and impact. This approach is not merely about cutting costs — it is about optimising workforce deployment to ensure that every rand spent delivers tangible value to the people of Gauteng.”
The Gauteng department of education received the biggest allocation of R69.6bn in the 2025/26 financial year which will cumulatively be R211.2bn in the next three years while the health department got R66bn and a total of R209.1bn over the term.
The department of co-operative governance, traditional affairs and urban planning has been allocated R551.4m in the 2025/2026 financial year and R1.7bn over the next three years with R5.5bn for the 2025/2026 financial year and R16.8bn over the term going towards social development.
Roads and transport’s 2025/2026 allocation is R9.7bn with R28bn over the term. Infrastructure development gets R3.6bn, and cumulatively R10.8bn over the term.
Maile said he was demanding the professionalisation of the public service in the province, saying he wanted a transition from a headcount-driven model to what he says is a performance-focused framework.
Maile said he was concerned by incurring expenses in various departments from previous financial years which he said were affecting spending powers and distorting budget planning.
These accruals, he said, resulted in the budget allocations to departments being used to pay for prior year invoices for goods and services instead of their current financial needs. This set off what he said was a vicious cycle of budget shortfalls, unpaid invoices, and a crisis in cash flow and planning budgets.
“Accruals, together with irregular expenditure, fruitless and wasteful expenditure, contingent liabilities and over-commitments are the unwanted expenditures that we must do away with,” said Maile. “One of the major causes of these unwanted expenditures is not securing funding before procuring goods and services or contracting with service providers, meaning that a commitment is not backed by cash or budget.
“Over-commitments present service delivery risks and litigation risks when provincial departments and entities become unable to honour their commitments due to funding constraints.”
Maile said a strategy to reduce accruals was being implemented which would focus on strict procurement discipline, upfront payment verification and heightened consequence management for officials responsible for financial mismanagement.
“Furthermore, in line with national directives, we will treat accruals as a first charge against department budgets, ensuring that no new spending is approved until outstanding obligations are settled,” he said.
“This government will not allow accruals to cripple service delivery or push small businesses into financial distress due to delayed payments. Our commitment is clear: we will restore fiscal credibility by ensuring that every rand spent is a rand accounted for.”
He said to improve financial management and ensure effective budget control, the province will pilot advanced interoperability between financial and procurement systems.
“This initiative will allow for seamless data exchange and better tracking of expenditure,” said Maile. “Additionally, we will implement automated budget validation processes to prevent the creation of purchase orders without sufficient funds, thereby ensuring strict adherence to allocated budgets,” said Maile.
There would also be an early warning system that would alert departments if they were going over their allocations, giving them enough time to put in place corrective measures before it was too late.
“We are also introducing real-time alerts to detect potential budget overruns early, enabling proactive intervention and corrective measures to maintain financial stability and accountability. This initiative will enhance compliance with treasury regulations which mandate the payment of invoices within 30 days,” said Maile.
Maile announced a new invoice management system (IMS) which he said was a cutting-edge AI-driven platform meant to help with efficient invoice processing which would help bring efficiency to invoice processing across the provincial government.
“This fully automated system aims to reduce delays, enhance accuracy, and provide real-time visibility into suppliers' invoices. The successful pilot programme for Gauteng provincial government-linked card processing devices in Merafong municipality has established a precedent for future initiatives,” he said.
“The plan is to expand this implementation to all municipalities in Gauteng. This strategy will ensure that revenue is directed to the province while municipalities continue to receive their agency fees, promoting a collaborative approach to governance.”
Maile said the budget he was presenting focused on investing significant resources into improving public education, healthcare and social welfare, while ensuring infrastructure service delivery that drives the development of sustainable communities. He said the budget supports inclusive and sustainable economic growth.
He said research done by the Gauteng City Region Observatory indicated that a quarter of households in the province still lived in poverty.
“Furthermore, research produced in various higher learning institutions in our province indicates that a significant proportion of our residents experience food insecurity, meaning that they lack sufficient nutritious food. This illustrates the poverty dynamic in a wealthy region,” he said.
