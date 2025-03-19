Politics

'Embrace critical thinking': Kgalema Motlanthe on digital manipulation

University of Johannesburg honours former president with honorary doctorate

19 March 2025 - 16:21 By Gugulethu Mashinini
Former president Kgalema Motlanthe is conferred with an honorary doctorate in politics and international relations by the University of Johannesburg.
Former president Kgalema Motlanthe is conferred with an honorary doctorate in politics and international relations by the University of Johannesburg.
Image: Supplied

The University of Johannesburg (UJ) has honoured former president Kgalema Motlanthe with an honorary doctorate in politics and international relations, recognising his contributions to democracy, governance and social justice. 

Motlanthe, who served as president from 2008 to 2009 and deputy president from 2009 to 2014, was celebrated for his role in shaping the democratic era. His leadership extended beyond politics, with the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation driving digital literacy initiatives and socioeconomic development to empower young South Africans. 

Speaking at the ceremony, UJ vice-chancellor and principal Prof Letlhokwa Mpedi highlighted Motlanthe’s enduring commitment to education and transformation.

“Former president Motlanthe’s belief in education as a catalyst for change resonates deeply with UJ’s mission. His life’s work reflects the heart of what this institution stands for: integrity, social justice, advancing education, and excellence in service to humanity,” he said.

In his acceptance speech, Motlanthe acknowledged the challenges of the modern information age, cautioning against misinformation and urging future leaders to embrace integrity and critical thinking.

“We live in an age where noise often drowns out wisdom. Narratives fuelled by half-truths and digital manipulation cloud our understanding. Yet, this is precisely when we must champion independent thought and principled action,” he said.  

Motlanthe during his acceptance speech.
Motlanthe during his acceptance speech.
Image: Supplied

The ceremony coincided with UJ's 20th anniversary.

“At 20, this university is both youthful and visionary. Its future is limitless,” said Motlanthe.

By conferring this honorary doctorate, UJ reinforced its commitment to recognising leaders who champion social progress. Mpedi expressed hope that Motlanthe’s legacy would inspire students to lead with courage and conviction. 

“May former president Motlanthe’s example ignite the courage to question, challenge and lead in every student who walks these halls,” he said.

