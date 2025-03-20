The EFF in KwaZulu-Natal has given uMkhanyakude district municipality a seven-day ultimatum to provide solutions to the water crisis.
Many people in uMkhanyakude do not have access to water despite the area being home to one of the country's biggest dams.
Hundreds of EFF members and residents marched to the municipality offices in Mkhuze on Wednesday.
KwaZulu-Natal EFF chairperson Mongezi Thwala said: “It is unacceptable people of uMkhanyakude continue to suffer without access to a reliable water supply despite substantial funds being allocated to water infrastructure projects.”
The EFF is seeking:
- the exact date on which residents can expect the full restoration of water services;
- the expected completion date of the Nondabuya community water scheme project;
- a detailed breakdown of the total amount spent on the project to date, including a full financial report accounting for the R130.6m already incurred;
- outcomes of the investigation into the project and why the report has not been tabled before council;
- a breakdown of projects under way in uMkhanyakude District and their status; and
- what steps, if any, have been explored to nationalise the Jozini dam under state custodianship to ensure residents have access to clean and usable water.
uMkhanyakude mayor Siphile Mdaka, who accepted the memorandum, said he would ensure they respond within the stipulated time.
Mdaka said everyone deserves to have access to water. “As government we will respond to the plight of our people,” he said.
EFF leads march to demand answers over uMkhanyakude water crisis
