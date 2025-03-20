Politics

EFF leads march to demand answers over uMkhanyakude water crisis

20 March 2025 - 11:45 By MLUNGISI MHLOPHE-GUMEDE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
uMkhanyakude mayor Siphile Mdaka (right) accepted a memorandum from EFF leaders in KwaZulu-Natal led by provincial chairperson Mongezi Thwala.
uMkhanyakude mayor Siphile Mdaka (right) accepted a memorandum from EFF leaders in KwaZulu-Natal led by provincial chairperson Mongezi Thwala.
Image: SUPPLIED

The EFF in KwaZulu-Natal has given uMkhanyakude district municipality a seven-day ultimatum to provide solutions to the water crisis.

Many people in uMkhanyakude do not have access to water despite the area being home to one of the country's biggest dams.

Hundreds of EFF members and residents marched to the municipality offices in Mkhuze on Wednesday.

KwaZulu-Natal EFF chairperson Mongezi Thwala said: “It is unacceptable people of uMkhanyakude continue to suffer without access to a reliable water supply despite substantial funds being allocated to water infrastructure projects.”

The EFF is seeking:

  • the exact date on which residents can expect the full restoration of water services;
  • the expected completion date of the Nondabuya community water scheme project;
  • a detailed breakdown of the total amount spent on the project to date, including a full financial report accounting for the R130.6m already incurred;
  • outcomes of the investigation into the project and why the report has not been tabled before council;
  • a breakdown of projects under way in uMkhanyakude District and their status; and
  • what steps, if any, have been explored to nationalise the Jozini dam under state custodianship to ensure residents have access to clean and usable water.

uMkhanyakude mayor Siphile Mdaka, who accepted the memorandum, said he would ensure they respond within the stipulated time.

Mdaka said everyone deserves to have access to water. “As government we will respond to the plight of our people,” he said.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

WATCH | Majodina hosts AU-AIP Water Investment Summit meeting

Minister of water and sanitation Pemmy Majodina is on Thursday hosting the AU-AIP Water Investment Summit preparatory meeting.
Politics
11 hours ago

Backup plans for water and electricity at courts being implemented: minister

The impact of deteriorating infrastructure has led the justice department to initiate projects for backup power and water, justice and constitutional ...
Politics
15 hours ago

eThekwini gets R10bn to overhaul water, power, solid waste systems

eThekwini municipality has allocated about R10bn to rebuild water, electricity and solid waste management infrastructure.
Politics
2 days ago

KZN water supply project in limbo amid court proceedings over tender dispute

China State Construction Engineering Corp and Base Major Construction have  filed a court application to have the award of the tender to Icon ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Queen Mayisela makes a comeback at king's side Politics
  2. 'While others talk, we take action': ActionSA revives DA's Cut Cabinet Perks ... Politics
  3. Ipid investigation into Mkhwanazi lacks substance, says MP Ian Cameron Politics
  4. Zuma-Sambudla arrives at court for pretrial conference on unrest charges Politics
  5. 'Basic respect, please': US says Rasool's remarks were 'unacceptable' Politics

Latest Videos

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Mokoena and Manyisa on Bafana, Mofokeng, Mbokazi and ...
The Man Who Captured History: A Conversation with Torleif Svensson