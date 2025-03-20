Ramaphosa disapproves of planned US visit to lobby for Cape independence

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed disapproval of the Cape Independence Advocacy Group's (CIAG's) plan to visit the US in their quest for Cape independence.
The group informed Ramaphosa about its plans to meet US officials in April to request diplomatic support to force Western Cape premier Alan Winde to call a referendum on Cape independence.
“It was clear from the outset that the new US administration was going to take a fundamentally different approach to South Africa than had previous administrations, and that this was potentially going to be very helpful for Cape independence which requires some degree of international support to be successful,” said CIAG co-founder Phil Craig.
He said international recognition was a critical component of secession.
Briefing the media on Thursday, Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said Ramaphosa took “a very strong dim view” of CIAG's planned visit to seek secession.
“Our constitutional democracy that we forged in 1994 created a singular nonracial society that recognises and protects our unity and diversity. From Musina to Cape Town we are one democratic society that should never be allowed to fall under the chasm of race divides,” Magwenya said.
Briefing the media on Thursday, Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said Ramaphosa took “a very strong dim view” of CIAG's planned visit to seek secession.
“Our constitutional democracy that we forged in 1994 created a singular nonracial society that recognises and protects our unity and diversity. From Musina to Cape Town we are one democratic society that should never be allowed to fall under the chasm of race divides,” Magwenya said.
He said it's important for the government to focus on strengthening unity among South Africans.
“Given the organisation’s limited representation and lack of alignment with our constitutional values that prioritise social cohesion and equality, it is crucial for the leadership of government to focus on addressing pressing needs of all citizens through dialogue and policies that strengthen social solidarity.”
The CIAG's push for independence is driven by the perceived failures of the national government to address the needs of the Western Cape. They argue that the Western Cape should be governed by the party its residents voted for.
However, Magwenya said that would not happen.
“There’s no part of our beautiful land that can be allowed to secede. The president cautions everyone to exercise his or her constitutional right but to do so in the manner that does not undermine and subvert constitutional democracy in South Africa. We should all be actively engaged in building a better South Africa in the face of unpredictable geopolitical dynamics.”
