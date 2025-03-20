Politics

WATCH LIVE | Majodina hosts AU-AIP Water Investment Summit meeting

20 March 2025 - 10:46 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

Minister of water and sanitation Pemmy Majodina is on Thursday hosting the AU-AIP Water Investment Summit preparatory meeting.

This meeting is a critical step towards the AU-AIP Water Investment Summit, scheduled for August in Cape Town.

TimesLIVE

