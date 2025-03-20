Courtesy of SABC News
Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya is on Thursday hosting a media briefing to provide an update on the President Cyril Ramaphosa’s programme and address recent developments of interest.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Magwenya provides update on Ramaphosa's programme
Courtesy of SABC News
Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya is on Thursday hosting a media briefing to provide an update on the President Cyril Ramaphosa’s programme and address recent developments of interest.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
JONATHAN JANSEN | The only way to prevent ECD 'own goals' is to go on the attack
SACP tells ANC it won’t review decision to contest elections
EDITORIAL | Should Ramaphosa learn from Trump’s media playbook?
'Not all is lost': Pretoria focused on resuscitating relationship with Washington, says Presidency
Universal early childhood development should have started 30 years ago: Ramaphosa
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos