Politics

WATCH | Magwenya provides update on Ramaphosa's programme

20 March 2025 - 10:35 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC News

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya is on Thursday hosting a media briefing to provide an update on the President Cyril Ramaphosa’s programme and address recent developments of interest.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

JONATHAN JANSEN | The only way to prevent ECD 'own goals' is to go on the attack

If you are serious about what you said, Mr President, do these five things.
Opinion & Analysis
18 hours ago

SACP tells ANC it won’t review decision to contest elections

Despite the ANC publicly suggesting the SACP should reconsider its decision to contest the 2026 local government elections, the communist party has ...
Politics
1 day ago

EDITORIAL | Should Ramaphosa learn from Trump’s media playbook?

Unlike the Ramaphosa administration and the ANC, Trump seems to have maintained his support base
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

'Not all is lost': Pretoria focused on resuscitating relationship with Washington, says Presidency

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says President Cyril Ramaphosa is now focused on resetting the relationship between Pretoria and Washington ...
Politics
2 days ago

Universal early childhood development should have started 30 years ago: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says implementation of universal early childhood development (ECD) education should have started with the dawn of democracy ...
Politics
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Queen Mayisela makes a comeback at king's side Politics
  2. 'While others talk, we take action': ActionSA revives DA's Cut Cabinet Perks ... Politics
  3. Ipid investigation into Mkhwanazi lacks substance, says MP Ian Cameron Politics
  4. Zuma-Sambudla arrives at court for pretrial conference on unrest charges Politics
  5. 'Basic respect, please': US says Rasool's remarks were 'unacceptable' Politics

Latest Videos

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Mokoena and Manyisa on Bafana, Mofokeng, Mbokazi and ...
The Man Who Captured History: A Conversation with Torleif Svensson