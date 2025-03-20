Politics

Zuma-Sambudla arrives at court for pretrial conference on unrest charges

Attorney asks state to drop case as they don't believe there is a chance of a successful prosecution

20 March 2025 - 10:08 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
MK Party's Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla arrives at the Durban magistrate's court before her pretrial conference for charges relating to the July 2021 unrest.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

MK Party supporters gathered at the Durban magistrates's court on Thursday ahead of a pretrial conference on unrest charges faced by Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla.

Among party leaders at the court were former minister Nkosinathi Nhleko, impeached former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and provincial leader and former Msunduzi municipality deputy mayor Thobani Zuma.

Zuma-Sambudla, 42, daughter of former president and MK Party leader Jacob Zuma, is facing charges under the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorist and Related Activities Act and incitement to commit violence during the July 2021 riots.

She handed herself over at the Durban Central police station in January where she was arrested and processed. She was released on warning.

The party leader's presidential unit was at court.

The NPA's Mthunzi Mhaga said the prosecution was ready to proceed. He also confirmed advocate Elaine Harrison had received a letter from Zuma-Sambudla’s lawyer asking the state to abandon the case as they did not believe there were any prospects of a successful prosecution.

“We thoroughly examined this with the deputy director of public prosecutions. We came to a conclusion there is no merit in their submission,” said Mhaga.

He said this should not affect court proceedings.

“Today there is going to be a pretrial conference where a sitting judge will establish if the state and the defence are ready to proceed with the matter. There will be evidence furnished from the police docket.”

TimesLIVE

