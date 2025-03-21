Deputy president Paul Mashatile delivers the keynote address at this year's Human Rights Day commemoration event in Kariega, Eastern Cape, on Friday.
The events this year are being held under the theme “Deepening a culture of social justice and human rights”.
TimesLIVE (video courtesy of SABC News)
RECORDED | Deputy president Paul Mashatile leads national commemoration of Human Rights Day
Deputy president Paul Mashatile delivers the keynote address at this year's Human Rights Day commemoration event in Kariega, Eastern Cape, on Friday.
The events this year are being held under the theme “Deepening a culture of social justice and human rights”.
TimesLIVE (video courtesy of SABC News)
MORE:
LISTEN | The cost of protest in SA
In Sharpeville, very little has changed in 62 years and the pain lingers
‘Let’s ensure state force is never unleashed on the people again’ — Madonsela on Marikana massacre
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos