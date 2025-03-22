Politics

IN PICS | Malema, EFF commemorate Human Rights Day in Sharpeville

22 March 2025 - 10:13 By Kabelo Mokoena
Eff leader Julius Malema at the Sharpeville rally in Sebokeng to commemorate Human Rights Day.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena

EFF leader Julius Malema addressed party supporters and residents of Sharpeville in Sebokeng where he commemorated Human Rights Day on Friday.

The rally was held at Dlomo Dam where Malema reiterated his stance on fighting for the return of the land to its rightful owners. 

South Africa commemorates Human Rights Day in remembrance of the Sharpeville massacre on March 21 1960, the day apartheid police killed 68 peaceful anti-apartheid protesters in the township.

Malema said the day should be called “Sharpeville Massacre Day” because it was a day of struggle and sacrifice, and that calling it anything else “undermines the memory of those fallen soldiers who died for our rights as black people”.

The national celebrations were led by deputy president Paul Mashatile in Kariega in the Eastern Cape. In his speech, he also called for people to be given land so they can farm and build houses for themselves.

