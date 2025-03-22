Politics

IN PICS | Panyaza Lesufi commemorates Human Rights Day in Sharpeville

22 March 2025 - 15:26 By Staff Writer
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi lays a wreath at the Sharpeville Human Rights Precinct, in comemoration of Shapville Massacre.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi commemorated Human Rights Day in Sharpeville in Sebokeng on Friday. 

South Africa commemorates Human Rights Day in remembrance of the Sharpeville massacre on March 21 1960, the day apartheid police killed 69 peaceful anti-apartheid protesters in the township.

The national celebrations were led by Deputy President Paul Mashatile in Kariega in the Eastern Cape. In his speech, he also called for people to be given land so they can farm and build houses for themselves.

