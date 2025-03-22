Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi commemorated Human Rights Day in Sharpeville in Sebokeng on Friday.
South Africa commemorates Human Rights Day in remembrance of the Sharpeville massacre on March 21 1960, the day apartheid police killed 69 peaceful anti-apartheid protesters in the township.
The national celebrations were led by Deputy President Paul Mashatile in Kariega in the Eastern Cape. In his speech, he also called for people to be given land so they can farm and build houses for themselves.
IN PICS | Panyaza Lesufi commemorates Human Rights Day in Sharpeville
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
