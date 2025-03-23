Politics

IFP anniversary celebrations under way after start delayed due to bus accident in which 4 injured

23 March 2025 - 15:39 By Mlungisi Mhlophe-Gumede
The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) is celebrating its 50th anniversary at Prince Mangosuthu Stadium in Ulundi.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

The IFP's 50th birthday celebration was marred by a bus crash in which four party supporters were injured on Sunday.

The injured supporters were en route from Gauteng to Ulundi.

IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said: “We are happy that no loss of life was reported during the accident.

“The injured supporters were rushed to hospital for treatment. Party Gauteng provincial chair Bonginkosi Dlamini visited the injured supporters at the hospital and he reported that they are in a stable condition.”

Hlengwa said the party is now making sure that all buses ferrying supporters are monitored to avoid further accidents. He said the accident had caused the start of their programme to be delayed. The programme was scheduled to start at 10am but only began after noon.

The IFP was established in 1975 at kwaNzimela in Melmoth by the late party leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. The party's birthday celebrations began on Friday at kwaNzimela with prayers at Good Shepherd Anglican Church. The party leadership also went to the grave of one of its founding leaders, Bishop Alphaes Zulu, where it laid wreaths. Zulu worked alongside Buthelezi during the party's formation.

On Sunday, thousands of party supporters converged at Prince Mangosuthu stadium in Ulundi for the organisation's birthday celebrations. The stadium was packed to capacity. Security was tight in and outside the stadium.

The 50th anniversary celebrations come at a time when the party is preparing for the 2026 local government elections. Party leader Velenkosi Hlabisa said they will be working for a stronger performance than before.

KZN mayor Petros Ngubane allegedly axed for 'failing to lead' municipality

Umzinyathi district municipality mayor Petros Ngubane has allegedly been recalled by the IFP for “failing to lead the council”.
2 weeks ago

Split in MK Party spills over into KZN legislature

The extent of the division in the MK Party in KwaZulu-Natal was highlighted this week, with two parallel structures in the provincial legislature.
1 week ago

IFP marches to save Ithala as legacy of founder Buthelezi and pro-poor bank

The IFP has appealed to the South African Reserve Bank to grant Ithala a banking licence and for the bank’s Prudential Authority to halt any further ...
3 weeks ago
