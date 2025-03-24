Politics

King Misizulu's lobola negotiations begin

24 March 2025 - 16:03 By MLUNGISI MHLOPHE-GUMUDE
Princess Sihle Mdluli is set to be Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's new bride.
Image: SUPPLIED

Zulu King Misizulu KaZwelithini began preparations to marry Princess Sihle Mdluli from Mpumalanga by sending a delegation backed by amabutho to her family at the weekend for lobola talks.

Mdluli, who is said to be in her 20s, comes from the Ndwandwe chiefdom, and her mother Khulile Mkhatshwa is inkhosi.

The team was led by deputy traditional prime minister to the monarch, Inkosi Phathisizwe Chiliza, and the king's praise singer Buzetsheni Mdletshe.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Chiliza is seen engaging in “ekhuleka” (growling) at the gate of the Ndwandwe family before his delegation was allowed inside the house.

“We are growling with a cow called inyoni kayiphumuli after being sent by the king to appease the Ndwandwes, we are saying there must be only good things in the house,” Chiliza was quoted as saying in the video.

The king's right-hand man, Prince Gumbela Zulu, said what was seen in a video is an internal family matter. “The king had instructed us not to talk about the matter until a formal announcement is made,” said Zulu.

Queen Mayisela makes a comeback at king's side

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini 's first wife, Queen Ntokozo Mayisela, has made a royal comeback.
6 days ago

He said they were supposed to go the Ndwandwes after their daughter arrived at Mashobeni royal palace in Nongoma.

Mdluli's mother, inkhosi Mkhatshwa declined to comment, saying they are not allowed to talk about the matter. “Even though I am inkhosi, there are elders in the family who still guide me,” she said.

Mdluli was first seen at Mashobeni royal palace during the last period of the first fruit ceremony last month. She was also seen during an imbizo convened by the king last month, also at Mashobeni. Mdluli is believed to have been sent by her family to marry the king.

The king has paid lobola for four women: his first wife, Queen Ntokozo Mayisela, Queen Nozizwe Mulela from Eswatini, wife-to-be Nomzamo Myeni and Mdluli.

The king recently filed for divorce from Mayisela saying their marriage had broken down and was irreparable. But it seems the two have mended their misunderstanding as they are now being seen together in public again.

The king was scheduled to marry Myeni in January but postponed their wedding citing as a reason being in a seclusion period during the first fruit ceremony. There were allegations of a breakdown in their relationship after the postponement of their wedding but the two have also been seen together in public lately.

