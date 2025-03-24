Politics

Malema angers Elon Musk again with 'kill the Boer' chant

24 March 2025 - 19:00
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Eff leader Julius Malema at the Sharpeville Rally in Sebokeng. Picture: Kabelo Mokoena
Eff leader Julius Malema at the Sharpeville Rally in Sebokeng. Picture: Kabelo Mokoena
Image: Kabelo Mokoena

South African- born billionaire Elon Musk and EFF leader Julius Malema are at odds again over the singing of the controversial song “Kill the Boer” during a rally in Sharpeville on Human Rights Day.

Malema sang the song on stage alongside EFF members, saying the party doesn't celebrate Human Rights Day but rather honours the sacrifices of those who died under the apartheid regime on March 21, 1960.

Musk took to X, accusing the South African government of “actively promoting genocide”.

“Very few people know that there is a major political party in South Africa that is actively promoting white genocide,” he said.

“The video [of Malema chanting 'kill the Boer'] was just [recent]. A whole arena chanting about killing white people.

“A month ago, the South African government passed a law legalising taking property from white people at will with no payment. Where is the outrage? Why is there no coverage by the legacy media?”

He also expressed frustration that his company, Starlink, can't operate in South Africa “because I'm not black”.

This isn't the first time Musk has called out Malema for his controversial remarks. In 2023, Musk commented on a video of Malema singing the same song at an EFF anniversary celebration, saying that they're “openly pushing for genocide of white people in South Africa”. Last month, Musk called for Malema to be declared an international criminal and sanctioned over an old video of the EFF leader speaking about “cutting the throat of whiteness”.

In 2022, the equality court ruled that the song can't be regarded as hate speech in a case brought by AfriForum.

The incident has also drawn the attention of US President Donald Trump, who took note of Musk's tweet, while AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel quoted Trump's statement that “very bad things are happening in South Africa”.

READ MORE:

Remove DA from GNU and we'll talk: EFF to ANC in budget talks

ANC chief whip Mdumiseni Ntuli says the party’s delegation met EFF and MK Party on Wednesday, while a meeting with ActionSA took place on Friday
News
2 days ago

IN PICS | Malema, EFF commemorate Human Rights Day in Sharpeville

EFF leader Julius Malema addressed party supporters and residents of Sharpeville in Sebokeng where he commemorated Human Rights Day on Friday.
Politics
2 days ago

ANC sends big wigs to oversee metros

Party needs to stem losses in deteriorating cities
News
2 days ago

EFF leads march to demand answers over uMkhanyakude water crisis

The EFF in KwaZulu-Natal has given uMkhanyakude district municipality a seven-day ultimatum to provide solutions to the water crisis.
Politics
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. No need to replace me with a white ambassador, Rasool tells Ramaphosa Politics
  2. IN PICS | Panyaza Lesufi commemorates Human Rights Day in Sharpeville Politics
  3. Mashatile calls for people to be given land so they can farm, build their own ... Politics
  4. Ramaphosa disapproves of planned US visit to lobby for Cape independence Politics
  5. King Misuzulu's lobola negotiations begin Politics

Latest Videos

Namibia's first female president vows to tackle joblessness | Reuters
Ukraine, US teams hold talks in Saudi Arabia | REUTERS