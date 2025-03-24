Politics

'We want women on our continent to rise to the top': Ramaphosa celebrates Namibia's first woman president

24 March 2025 - 15:48
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
President Cyril Ramaphosa witnesses President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah taking the oath of office as the 5th president of Namibia during an inauguration ceremony at State House, Windhoek.
President Cyril Ramaphosa witnesses President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah taking the oath of office as the 5th president of Namibia during an inauguration ceremony at State House, Windhoek.
Image: PresidencyZA/X

President Cyril Ramaphosa lauded new Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah after she was sworn in as Namibia’s first woman president last week.

“It is historic for Namibians to have their first woman president. It’s something we celebrate. It’s something that has long been in the making and this is about the recognition of the role the women on our continent play,” said Ramaphosa.

Her swearing-in ceremony on Friday was a historic milestone, not only for Namibia but also for the Southern African Development Community region, where she became the first woman to hold the highest office. She is also just the second woman to assume the presidency in Africa, after former Liberian president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

Ramaphosa’s comments were affirmation of the rising influence of women in leadership roles in Africa. He emphasised the importance of empowering women to take on top leadership positions.

“The more they are given the opportunity, the more they are recognised in their capability and their leadership. We want women on our continent to rise to the top positions in our different countries,” he said.

The event, in Namibia's capital Windhoek, was attended by heads of state from several African nations, including Angola, South Africa and Tanzania, all of whom celebrated Nandi-Ndaitwah’s rise to power.

“Our hearts are warmed by what we have seen. That the role of women has been fully embraced and we also embrace it. As many countries on the continent, we wait for the moment when women will rise to the top,” said Ramaphosa.

At 72, Nandi-Ndaitwah has long been a prominent figure in Namibian politics, having served in various high-ranking government positions.

Her victory in the November 2024 elections, where she secured 58% of the vote despite challenges with delayed and chaotic polling, extends the governing Swapo party's, 35-year dominance in the country.

The occasion was not only marked by her inauguration but also the appointment of Lucia Witbooi as Namibia’s first woman vice-president, making Namibia the only African country to have a woman president and vice-president.

Her cabinet announced shortly after her inauguration includes 14 ministers, eight of whom are women, signalling a commitment to female representation in leadership.

Namibia's top court dismisses opposition election challenge

Swapo's Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah will be sworn in as Namibia's first female president on March 21.
News
3 weeks ago

“It’s a good thing that we are breaking the ceiling, we are breaking the walls,” Nandi-Ndaitwah told the SABC.

She has inherited a number of critical challenges as she begins her presidency, with youth unemployment at the forefront. In 2023 44% of young Namibians between the ages of 18 and 34 were unemployed, a statistic that reflects the broader economic struggles facing the country.

During her campaign and in her inaugural speech, she said tackling unemployment would be a priority during her tenure.

“In the next five years we must create at least 500,000 jobs,” she said before her swearing-in ceremony.

Achieving this would require an investment of N$85bn (R85bn).

Nandi-Ndaitwah’s rise to the presidency comes as women in Africa are increasingly challenging traditional gender roles and breaking barriers in political leadership.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Angola to end east DRC conflict mediation role, Presidency says

Angola will step down from its position as a mediator between parties involved in an escalating Rwanda-backed rebel offensive in eastern Democratic ...
News
5 hours ago

'Terrifying': US aid cut puts Namibian trans lives at risk

Despite waiver on lifesaving assistance, clinics in Namibia have already shut down
Africa
4 days ago

'Where are today's liberators?': Thabo Mbeki remembers Namibia's Sam Nujoma

Turning to ANC deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane, former president asked pointedly: ‘Are we doing the right things?’
Politics
3 weeks ago

Meet Namibia’s first female president-in-waiting, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah

Her down-to-earth behaviour gives her authority, she has not been implicated in any known scandal and is a traditional role model
News
3 months ago

OBITUARY | Hage Geingob: Namibian president who played modernising role

Hage Gottfried Geingob served as the third president of Namibia from 2015 until his death on Sunday. He was Namibia’s first prime minister from 1990 ...
News
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. No need to replace me with a white ambassador, Rasool tells Ramaphosa Politics
  2. IN PICS | Panyaza Lesufi commemorates Human Rights Day in Sharpeville Politics
  3. Mashatile calls for people to be given land so they can farm, build their own ... Politics
  4. Ramaphosa disapproves of planned US visit to lobby for Cape independence Politics
  5. IN PICS | IFP aims to grow stronger in national politics, speaks against ... Politics

Latest Videos

Namibia's first female president vows to tackle joblessness | Reuters
Ukraine, US teams hold talks in Saudi Arabia | REUTERS