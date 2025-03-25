The education department faced backlash last year when it had to let go of more than 1,000 assistant teachers after funding for the programme was pulled.
Reflecting on past challenges, Lesufi emphasised the provincial government’s commitment to the programme.
“We stepped in with an intention that national [government] would renew it. When national took time to renew it, unfortunately we had to let it go. National has come back, and that’s why we’re reinstating it,” he said.
Lesufi said the role of teacher assistants extends beyond supporting teachers in classrooms.
“Our approach is very simple: teachers must concentrate on teaching. The administrative work they have to do — such as filling in forms, writing letters to parents and checking the attendance register — must be given to people who have an interest in education, which are teacher assistants.”
The Gauteng premier highlighted the broader benefits of the programme, noting it not only creates opportunities but also builds a foundation for future teachers.
“It is not only about creating opportunities for them. It’s about building the foundation for future teachers, but also developing skills for those who want to operate within the education sector.”
Reinstatement of teacher’s assistant programme not election ploy: Lesufi
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has confirmed the province will reinstate the teacher's assistants programme after the allocation of R207m from the presidential youth employment initiative (PYEI).
Finance and economic development MEC Lebogang Maile announced the Gauteng education department has allocated R207m in the 2025/26 financial year specifically for the PYEI, which targets the programme.
Lesufi said the decision was not a political move ahead of local government elections but rather a strategic response to the ongoing challenge of youth unemployment. He rejected accusations that the programme was an attempt to collect votes.
“Those who are accusing us of electioneering, it's people who are lazy to think or people who have an attitude towards how government functions,” he told EWN. “We are doing this so young people who don't have opportunities can get opportunities.”
Lesufi said the provincial government initially launched the initiative out of necessity.
“When you create opportunities for people, then you are accused. If you don’t create them, you are accused as well.”
Nasi iSpani was not a vote-catching ploy, says premier Lesufi
The education department faced backlash last year when it had to let go of more than 1,000 assistant teachers after funding for the programme was pulled.
Reflecting on past challenges, Lesufi emphasised the provincial government’s commitment to the programme.
“We stepped in with an intention that national [government] would renew it. When national took time to renew it, unfortunately we had to let it go. National has come back, and that’s why we’re reinstating it,” he said.
Lesufi said the role of teacher assistants extends beyond supporting teachers in classrooms.
“Our approach is very simple: teachers must concentrate on teaching. The administrative work they have to do — such as filling in forms, writing letters to parents and checking the attendance register — must be given to people who have an interest in education, which are teacher assistants.”
The Gauteng premier highlighted the broader benefits of the programme, noting it not only creates opportunities but also builds a foundation for future teachers.
“It is not only about creating opportunities for them. It’s about building the foundation for future teachers, but also developing skills for those who want to operate within the education sector.”
Teacher assistants have made an impact in schools, and families now have someone with an income
While Lesufi acknowledged prior experience is an advantage in any recruitment process, he emphasised the programme is specifically aimed at young people facing difficulties in finding employment.
“I don’t think we will ignore that aspect when some people who are part of the programme apply. But remember, it is age-oriented and deliberate because all statistics indicated young people are going through difficulties.”
Lesufi acknowledged the challenges faced by young people who were let go from the programme and apologised for the difficulties they encountered.
“We can’t promise something we don’t have the financial muscle to cover. After national government transferred the resources to us, we’re able to bring this programme back.”
He emphasised the need for long-term solutions to youth unemployment, pointing to investments coming to the province. “These are temporary exercises. The real thing is for us to honestly create opportunities. We’ve got an investment conference where we want to attract almost R800bn for the next three years to create infrastructure projects and job opportunities.”
Lesufi highlighted a new partnership with Microsoft, which promised investment and opportunities.
“We want to attract almost R800bn for the next three years to create infrastructure projects and job opportunities. We've already attracted R5.4bn from Microsoft and they need close to 1,000,000 young people to be trained in AI, which is the future.”
TimesLIVE
MORE:
IN PICS | Panyaza Lesufi commemorates Human Rights Day in Sharpeville
Gautrain bleeding passengers, but its expansion is still a priority
WATCH | Lesufi apologises for water crisis in Gauteng
Presidential youth employment initiative has created 1.5-million jobs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos