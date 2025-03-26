ATM leader calls for probe into sexual grooming allegations at university

African Transformation Movement (ATM) leader Vuyo Zungula has called for an immediate investigation into allegations of sexual grooming at the Central University of Technology (CUT) in Bloemfontein.

The allegations surround campus radio station manager Laila Nnyane, 40, who admitted to engaging in relationships with young people, including a 17-year-old, during a recent podcast episode.

“With the work that I do, I'm surrounded by talent and people,” Nnyane said. “When I approached them, it was for that; I wanted to help them with their talent and manage them. She (influencer Angela) decided that she wanted to date me. I wanted to help her with her social media career, and I wanted to make a new friend. If it were up to me, I would not have dated them.”

Zungula raised concerns about potential predatory and exploitive behaviour towards young people.

“Grooming, where an adult establishes emotional connections with minors to exploit them, is widely condemned and is a violation of both moral and legal principles,” Zungula said. “The admission made during the podcast raises concerns about potential violations of the law, particularly when influence and mentorship roles are involved, as they may compromise a minor's ability to provide free and informed consent.”

Zungula has written to the dean of students at CUT, calling for an immediate investigation into the matter.

“We urge the university to take decisive action to uphold ethical standards, protect minors from potential exploitation, and ensure that individuals in positions of influence do not misuse their authority.

“We further call on student formations at CUT Bloemfontein to rise, stand together, and demand accountability from the institution. The university has a duty to its students and the broader community to ensure that it remains a safe space for learning, not a hunting ground for those who prey on the young and vulnerable.

“Silence is complicity. Student leaders, SRC representatives and every concerned student must take a stand because if we do not speak up now, we risk allowing these violations to continue unchecked.”

He urged the minister of women, youth and people with disabilities Sindisiwe Chikunga to intervene, citing the need for protection and support for the young people involved.

“This is not just about one university, one city, or one case — this is about the safety, dignity and future of our youth. If we as a society allow this kind of behaviour to be normalised, then we have failed the very people we are supposed to protect.

“We urge the CUT administration, student formations and the broader public to reject, condemn and take action against any form of predatory behaviour towards minors.”