The NHI, which is designed to pool funds to provide universal access to quality health-care services, has faced significant opposition. Despite these challenges, Ramaphosa reaffirmed his commitment to the NHI.
“The right to dignity matters most when people are sick, when they need help and when they are most vulnerable”
Ramaphosa acknowledged the emerging challenges within the nursing profession beyond the preparation for NHI, including the growing concerns about litigation against nurses and the increasing number of undocumented patients from neighbouring countries seeking treatment in South African public health facilities.
“These are all important issues Denosa will need to deliberate upon as it charts a new course for the South African nursing profession.”
Denosa president Simon Hlungwani voiced the organisation’s full support for NHI, calling for universal health-care coverage as a human right.
“Anyone who views government services as human rights, social justice, should not challenge the universal health-care coverage — in this regard, the NHI. So all those who are challenging, you must just know they are anti-social justice, anti-human rights,” said Hlungwani.
Nurses will be backbone of National Health Insurance, says Ramaphosa
Image: Denosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa has reinforced the central role nurses will play in the successful implementation of the National Health Insurance (NHI).
“Our nurses will be the backbone of NHI,” he told the ninth national congress of the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) in Ekurhuleni on Wednesday, emphasising that Denosa's support will be crucial as the country prepares for the transition to a more inclusive and accessible health-care system.
Ramaphosa said the passage of the NHI Act is a significant milestone in South Africa’s journey towards achieving a fairer society.
“The passage of the NHI Act was a milestone in our ongoing quest for a more just society, where one’s ability to access quality health care and services is not determined by where one comes from or one’s ability to pay,” he said.
He described the NHI as a key step towards realising a society that upholds the dignity of every citizen, especially in the most vulnerable moments of their lives.
“The NHI will bring us closer to our aspiration of being a society where the human dignity of all is upheld at all times.”
Ramaphosa flags nurse emigration and training decline at Denosa congress
The NHI, which is designed to pool funds to provide universal access to quality health-care services, has faced significant opposition. Despite these challenges, Ramaphosa reaffirmed his commitment to the NHI.
“The right to dignity matters most when people are sick, when they need help and when they are most vulnerable”
Ramaphosa acknowledged the emerging challenges within the nursing profession beyond the preparation for NHI, including the growing concerns about litigation against nurses and the increasing number of undocumented patients from neighbouring countries seeking treatment in South African public health facilities.
“These are all important issues Denosa will need to deliberate upon as it charts a new course for the South African nursing profession.”
Denosa president Simon Hlungwani voiced the organisation’s full support for NHI, calling for universal health-care coverage as a human right.
“Anyone who views government services as human rights, social justice, should not challenge the universal health-care coverage — in this regard, the NHI. So all those who are challenging, you must just know they are anti-social justice, anti-human rights,” said Hlungwani.
Let’s get NHI rolling – and tell Trump to stuff his Pepfar
Ramaphosa stressed the critical role of the nursing profession in South Africa's development: “This vital profession is key to South Africa’s progress and development.”
He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to working closely with Denosa and other stakeholders to create the best working conditions for nurses.
“As government we remain firmly committed to working with Denosa, with labour in general and with all stakeholders to overcome challenges and to enable nurses to work in the best conditions possible.”
Ramaphosa praised the resilience and dedication of the nursing profession.
“As the nursing profession ably demonstrated during the Covid-19 pandemic, nursing excellence can confront and overcome the greatest of difficulties.”
Calling for continued collaboration, he said: “Working together we will overcome the challenges in our health system. Working together we will define, chart and implement a new course for South African nursing into the future.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Ntshavheni: DA trying to use budget to force reversal of Expropriation Act, Bela, NHI
KZN health department responds to water crisis at Umlazi hospital
KZN is not running short of medicines, supplies, says health MEC Simelane
Limpopo clinic to reopen after brutal rape attack on nurses
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos