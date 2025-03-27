DA's Msimanga writes to Ramaphosa about Gauteng makeover for G20 visit

The DA in Gauteng has relayed its displeasure to President Cyril Ramaphosa over his intervention in Johannesburg, accusing the government of acting only because the city is hosting the G20 later this year.
If it was not for presenting to the G20 a Gauteng and a Johannesburg that is in “tiptop” shape, it means Ramaphosa would not have seen the need to intervene.
This is according to the DA's Gauteng leader, Solly Msimanga, who this week penned an open letter to Ramaphosa after the president's announcement this month that he would be putting in place a “presidential working group” that will help turn around the deteriorating state of the municipality with a focus on its finances and infrastructure.
The intervention was initially requested by Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero.
Msimanga criticised Ramaphosa’s late intervention, saying residents have been witnessing its deterioration for years.
“It is a pity that it took the hosting of the G20, where you want to present a city in tiptop shape to the world, to move you to action,” wrote Msimanga.
“The residents of Gauteng have been lamenting the visible degradation of our province for the past 25 years. Something you surely should have noticed since your seat of government as well as your party's head office is here.”
Msimanga said Gauteng and Johannesburg are in a terrible state because of mismanagement and corruption which he argued were presided over by ANC administrations.
“It is therefore disappointing that your motivation to intervene in Johannesburg and Gauteng is motivated by the G20 meetings and not because you care about the citizens of our province. Maybe for that reason we should be thankful that Johannesburg is hosting the G20 so that the citizens of this wonderful city can finally benefit from service delivery they deserve,” said Msimanga.
He argued that the intervention was essentially a vote of no confidence in the leadership of both Johannesburg and Gauteng.
This was because, he said, this leadership has failed to realise that the municipality and the province were decaying the past few years.
“This is one of the reasons the DA has consistently called for new elections in Johannesburg so that new, dedicated leadership can replace the current chaotic coalition,” he said.
“I am not sure what the legal standing of your presidential working group is but I assume it intends to function through voluntary intergovernmental co-operation between the Presidency, the city and the province, or do you intend an intervention in terms of section 100 of the constitution?”
Msimanga tabled proposals of what he believes the working group should consider as priorities.
He said the working group should not do its work in isolation, calling for adequate consultation with Johannesburg residents who are best placed to identify where intervention is required.
“Transparent oversight mechanisms must be created in all three legislative spheres to ensure that the interventions are managed in accordance with proper corporate governance principles including ensuring value for money, delivery on time and within budget as well as merit-based appointments of any contractors or vendors,” he said.
Msimanga called for “automatic criminal charges” for those whom the working group identifies as having circumvented procurement processes or committed fraud or corruption during the intervention period.
“To contribute to the above, we will be launching a portal for the residents of Gauteng to list areas where your working group should intervene in the province. We are also attaching a preliminary submission to yourself on how and where we suggest the group places its focus,” he said.
“Mr President, this intervention cannot be a quick fix or short-term focused, it must leave a legacy that we can use to turn Gauteng and Johannesburg around long after the G20. The intervention and its accompanying investment must bring about a long-term solution for Gauteng and its residents.”
DA's Msimanga writes to Ramaphosa about Gauteng makeover for G20 visit
'Residents have been lamenting the degradation for the past 25 years'
