Politics

Draft budget puts infrastructure investment at R39.7bn in Cape Town

27 March 2025 - 15:08 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis presented the draft 2025/2026 budget to council on Thursday.
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis presented the draft 2025/2026 budget to council on Thursday.
Image: City of Cape Town

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis presented the draft 2025/2026 budget in an address to the city council on Thursday, making provision for infrastructure investment of R39.7bn over three years.

The proposed investments include:

  • more than R16.5bn for water and sanitation;
  • R5bn for electricity grid upgrades;
  • R3.4bn for roads; and
  • R4.5bn for a new MyCiTi bus route linking Khayelitsha, Mitchells Plain and other communities with Wynberg and Claremont.

The safety and security budget of R6.7bn would see more than 700 new municipal police officers deployed in the metro.

‘These 700 new officers are over and above the 400 new officers we’ve added to the ranks of law enforcement and metro police since the start of this term. We are going to post officers in neighbourhoods where they will be stationed permanently and where they will get to know that community well. They will get to know the neighbourhood challenges, the problem buildings and the residents,” said Hill-Lewis.

KZN MEC Francois Rodgers' budget prioritises health and education

More than 10,300 educator assistants will be employed in KwaZulu-Natal after the provincial treasury allocated R66.7bn to the education department.
Politics
2 days ago

The proposed budget included tariff restructuring reforms that would provide relief for lower income households, including:

  • water and sanitation fixed charges would be determined by property values rather than connection size, bringing relief to lower income households; and
  • an electricity increase of 2% on average, compared with Eskom’s 11.32% increase to municipalities.

"‘This budget contains Cape Town’s planned infrastructure investment over three years which, at R39.7bn, is more than the three Gauteng metros combined and will create more than 130,000 construction-related jobs.

"Crucially, a full 75% of this investment directly benefits lower-income households.

“Every budget is a balancing act and for us this is between our bold plans to build the Cape Town of the future and the need to shield our most vulnerable residents from the enormous financial pressures that make their daily lives hard.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

DA in eThekwini launches petition to stop 'wasteful' rebranding project

The DA in eThekwini has launched a petition to halt the city’s rebranding project, which would include changing the city's logo.
Politics
1 day ago

Treasury did engage FFC on budget, insists deputy minister Sarupen

Deputy finance minister Ashor Sarupen told parliament that National Treasury consulted the Fiscal and Financial Commission  on the 2025 budget ahead ...
Politics
1 day ago

Remove DA from GNU and we'll talk: EFF to ANC in budget talks

ANC chief whip Mdumiseni Ntuli says the party’s delegation met EFF and MK Party on Wednesday, while a meeting with ActionSA took place on Friday
News
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Malema angers Elon Musk again with 'kill the Boer' chant Politics
  2. 'You're stupid': Papa Penny hits back at Prince Mashele over educational ... Politics
  3. Tony Leon criticises Rasool, says he would not take US ambassador job Politics
  4. ATM leader calls for probe into sexual grooming allegations at university Politics
  5. ‘It’s a wake-up call’: Ramaphosa on US funding cut Politics

Latest Videos

Malaika - Destiny
The Tokens - The Lion Sleeps Tonight