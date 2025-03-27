Politics

POLL | Should a degree be a requirement for MPs?

27 March 2025 - 13:35 By TIMESLIVE
While some argue a degree is essential for MPs to make informed decisions, others believe experience, leadership skills and the ability to connect with people are more important. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/RATTANAKUN THONGBUN

The debate surrounding the educational qualifications of MPs has sparked a controversy.

One incident that ignited this discussion was that involving political analyst and author Prince Mashele, who received backlash after criticising MK Party MP Gezani Kobane, also known as Papa Penny, over his educational background. Mashele referred to Kobane as an “idiot” due to his lack of a degree.

“How could you have someone who hasn't been to school in parliament? It doesn't make sense. There must be no-one who hasn't been to school in parliament. There has to be a baseline,” Mashele said in a viral video.

Meanwhile, the ANC is focused on improving its members' political knowledge through educational training. TimesLIVE reported that ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula halted all conferences until members complete a political education foundation course at the party's political school. The course was introduced in 2022 as part of the ANC's renewal programme.

While some argue a degree is essential for making informed decisions, others believe experience, leadership skills and the ability to connect with people are more important.

