Politics

'Spits in the face of our hard-won democracy': EFF slams nomination of Bozell as US ambassador to SA

Meanwhile the FF Plus has welcomed the nomination

27 March 2025 - 11:41
US President Donald Trump's nomination of Leo Brent Bozell as US ambassador to SA has been met with mixed reactions.
Image: Kris Connor

President Donald Trump's nomination of conservative Leo Brent Bozell III as US ambassador to South Africa has been met with disapproval from the EFF.

On Tuesday, Trump nominated Bozell to succeed Reuben Brigety, who resigned last year. His nomination comes as tensions between the countries escalate, with the US cutting funding to South Africa and the recent expulsion of South Africa's ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool.

The EFF condemned the nomination, describing it as provocative and hostile.

“This nomination is not a mere diplomatic appointment; it is a calculated act of aggression, a blatant declaration of war against the sovereignty, dignity and aspirations of the South African people,” spokesperson Sinawo Thambo said.

“Bozell is no ordinary diplomat. He is a well-documented conservative ideologue, a fierce defender of right-wing extremism and a man whose career has been built on advancing narratives that undermine progressive values and perpetuate division.”

The party viewed the nomination as Trump's aggressive targeting of South Africa rather than an effort to reconcile the strained relationship.

Trump nominates father of January 6 rioter as US ambassador to SA

Leo Brent Bozell III heads the US Agency for Global Media, which owns the government-backed media house Voice of America
News
1 day ago

“It is clear that Trump, through this appointment, has no intention of mending the already strained relations between our nations but instead seeks to deepen the divide and impose his imperialist agenda on our soil.

“Bozell's nomination is a continuation of this hostility, a move designed to install a figurehead who will serve as a mouthpiece for Trump's divisive and supremacist ideology rather than a bridge for diplomacy. This is not an ambassador of peace, this is an emissary of provocation.”

Bozell is the founder of the Media Research Center, an organisation that works to identify liberal media bias. He is also the father of one of about 1,600 people charged with storming the US Capitol on January 6 2021.

“His track record reveals a man who has consistently aligned himself with forces that seek to preserve privilege and power for a select few at the expense of the marginalised and oppressed.

“To appoint such a figure to represent the US in South Africa is to spit in the face of our hard-won democracy and the memory of our anti-apartheid heroes.”

Bozell's nomination has been referred to the US Senate committee on foreign relations for consideration.

Meanwhile, the FF Plus party has welcomed his nomination.

“Bozell’s appointment is not for nothing,” FF Plus leader Corne Mulder said.

“Clearly the Trump administration wants a representative in South Africa who will keep their ear to the ground to keep Trump up to date with political developments and the South African media’s role and message.”

Mulder said the party would meet Bozell “to bring him up to speed with what is happening in South Africa in the party’s view” should he accept the position.

TimesLIVE

