'Spits in the face of our hard-won democracy': EFF slams nomination of Bozell as US ambassador to SA
Meanwhile the FF Plus has welcomed the nomination
Image: Kris Connor
President Donald Trump's nomination of conservative Leo Brent Bozell III as US ambassador to South Africa has been met with disapproval from the EFF.
On Tuesday, Trump nominated Bozell to succeed Reuben Brigety, who resigned last year. His nomination comes as tensions between the countries escalate, with the US cutting funding to South Africa and the recent expulsion of South Africa's ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool.
The EFF condemned the nomination, describing it as provocative and hostile.
“This nomination is not a mere diplomatic appointment; it is a calculated act of aggression, a blatant declaration of war against the sovereignty, dignity and aspirations of the South African people,” spokesperson Sinawo Thambo said.
“Bozell is no ordinary diplomat. He is a well-documented conservative ideologue, a fierce defender of right-wing extremism and a man whose career has been built on advancing narratives that undermine progressive values and perpetuate division.”
The party viewed the nomination as Trump's aggressive targeting of South Africa rather than an effort to reconcile the strained relationship.
