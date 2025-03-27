Bozell is the founder of the Media Research Center, an organisation that works to identify liberal media bias. He is also the father of one of about 1,600 people charged with storming the US Capitol on January 6 2021.
Trump confirms Brent Bozell as his pick for US ambassador to South Africa
US President Donald Trump has confirmed his selection of Brent Bozell to become the new ambassador to South Africa.
Trump took to social media to announce that Bozell is in pole position when Washington nominated him earlier this week.
If confirmed, he would replace former ambassador Reuben Brigety who resigned in January.
Reuters reports Bozell's nomination would need to be confirmed by the US Senate for it to become official.
Trump described him as someone who brings “fearless tenacity, extraordinary experience and vast knowledge to a nation that desperately needs it”.
Bozell is the founder of the Media Research Center, an organisation that works to identify liberal media bias. He is also the father of one of about 1,600 people charged with storming the US Capitol on January 6 2021.
His nomination comes amid strained relations between Washington and Pretoria, with South Africa's ambassador to the US Ebrahim Rasool having been declared persona non-grata and expelled from the country.
Members of the Trump administration and right-wing lobby groups in South Africa have been fanning the flames of misinformation about land expropriation and race-based laws in South Africa. Trump has also been critical of South Africa's move to haul Israel, a key US ally in the Middle East, before the International Court of Justice, accusing it of genocide in Gaza.
Though seeking remedies to the deterioration of relations between the two countries, South African authorities have emphasised the country will not change its domestic or foreign policies to suit the new US administration.
South Africa is, however, seeking to reset its relations with the US, which has pushed for transactional trade deals and a clampdown on immigration.
Rasool’s comments during a webinar — where he claimed Trump was leading a global white supremacy movement — drew the ire of Washington.
Meanwhile, South Africa, has carefully crafted messaging as a response to the fallout, vowing to pursue diplomatic means to repair the broken relationship.
A new South African ambassador to the US is expected to be announced later.
