WATCH | Ntshavheni briefs media on outcomes of cabinet meeting

27 March 2025 - 10:37 By TimesLIVE
Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni is on Thursday briefing the media on the outcomes of a recent cabinet meeting.

