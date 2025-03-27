'You're stupid': Papa Penny hits back at Prince Mashele over educational background comments

MK Party MP and musician Gezani Kobane, popularly known as Papa Penny, has fired back at political analyst and author Prince Mashele for his comments about Kobane's educational background.
In a viral video, Mashele referred to Kobane as an “idiot” due to his lack of a degree, sparking outrage from the musician-turned-politician.
“The guy has not been to school. He has never seen a classroom in his life, but he is an MP making laws for me [when] I have a master's degree,” Mashele said.
“How could you have someone who hasn't been to school in parliament? It doesn't make sense. There must be no-one who hasn't been to school in parliament. There has to be a baseline.”
In a series of videos on TikTok, Kobane accused Mashele of being a sell-out and receiving bribes to discredit black organisations.
“You are not educated, you are a big thief,” Kobane said. “You have been hired to go around destroying people. You were hired to go around taking bribe money and being mean to people. I have yet to see an idiot such as yourself.
MPs angry as police minister Senzo Mchunu leaves during Q&A session
“You are questioning others because you have been educated in stupidity. The money that you are earning through destroying people's lives as well as the lives of organisations will be the end of your road. You are a sell-out, you are stupid, you do not know anything. All you know is to earn money by destroying the lives of South Africans. Just because I am vulgar does not mean I am uneducated.”
He criticised Mashele for trying to bring him down instead of uplifting him as a fellow Tsonga brother.
“How can you do this to your own brother? Instead of building each other, you're destroying us.
“You must know how to clean your underwear and your dirty mouth before you speak about me. You think you're better than everyone in this county and can say anything you want about anybody. I'm not just anyone; this is Penny Penny.”
Kobane served as a councillor for the Giyani local municipality under the ANC from 2011 before joining the MK Party last year and being sworn in as an MP. He said his lack of formal education was not by choice but he has been blessed by God in many ways, which has enabled him to succeed despite the challenges he faced.
“You have no idea how much God has placed upon my hands when I was birthed into the world by my mother. I have never laughed at poor people or the uneducated. For my intellect to be compared to yours would be the highest form of stupidity. You could never destroy my gift that has been given to me by God — especially not through your gift of education that was given to you by the devil, you outcast.”
