ATM demands suspension of university employee over sexual grooming allegations

African Transformation Movement (ATM) leader Vuyo Zungula has requested the National Prosecuting Authority to investigate and possibly prosecute Central University of Technology campus radio station manager Laila Nnyane for alleged sexual grooming.
Nnyane, 40, admitted to engaging in romantic relationships with young people, including a 17-year-old, during a recent podcast episode of Spreading Humours, which has now been deleted, claiming that the minors initiated the relationships.
“This matter has raised serious legal and ethical concerns that demand swift action to uphold the rule of law and protect vulnerable individuals from predatory behaviour,” Zungula said.
“Her actions may constitute serious violations of the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Act which explicitly criminalises sexual acts with minors under the age of 18.”
Nnyane apologised for her remarks and mentioning the victim's name during the podcast.
“My intention during the interview was to highlight a very real issue in our society where young people often find themselves in relationships with older individuals, and no-one speaks about the complexities and consequences it carries,” Nnyane said.
“In trying to shed light on this issue, I regret the unintended insensitive manner of my approach in that regard, for which I sincerely apologise.”
However, Zungula said the apology was not enough.
“Nnyane’s subsequent public apology does not absolve her of legal accountability. In her statement, she failed to fully address the legal implications of her conduct. In South African law, ignorance or misinterpretation of consent does not exempt an adult from liability in cases involving minors.
“The law is unequivocal in its stance against sexual exploitation of children, and no individual, regardless of gender, should be allowed to escape accountability for such actions.”
He said Nnyane had a responsibility to protect young people in her position of authority at the institution.
Zungula demanded the retrieval of the deleted video of the podcast, identification of other victims and the suspension of Nnyane from the university pending the outcome of an investigation.
He vowed to monitor the case closely and escalate it to higher legal and government authorities if necessary.
“Given the severity of these allegations, we urge that an investigation be initiated within seven days of receipt of this letter.
“Should we not receive a satisfactory response within this time frame, we reserve the right to explore all legal avenues, including seeking court intervention, to ensure that this case is treated with the gravity it deserves,” Zungula said.
TimesLIVE
ATM demands suspension of university employee over sexual grooming allegations
Image: Laila Nnyane
African Transformation Movement (ATM) leader Vuyo Zungula has requested the National Prosecuting Authority to investigate and possibly prosecute Central University of Technology campus radio station manager Laila Nnyane for alleged sexual grooming.
Nnyane, 40, admitted to engaging in romantic relationships with young people, including a 17-year-old, during a recent podcast episode of Spreading Humours, which has now been deleted, claiming that the minors initiated the relationships.
“This matter has raised serious legal and ethical concerns that demand swift action to uphold the rule of law and protect vulnerable individuals from predatory behaviour,” Zungula said.
“Her actions may constitute serious violations of the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Act which explicitly criminalises sexual acts with minors under the age of 18.”
Nnyane apologised for her remarks and mentioning the victim's name during the podcast.
“My intention during the interview was to highlight a very real issue in our society where young people often find themselves in relationships with older individuals, and no-one speaks about the complexities and consequences it carries,” Nnyane said.
“In trying to shed light on this issue, I regret the unintended insensitive manner of my approach in that regard, for which I sincerely apologise.”
However, Zungula said the apology was not enough.
“Nnyane’s subsequent public apology does not absolve her of legal accountability. In her statement, she failed to fully address the legal implications of her conduct. In South African law, ignorance or misinterpretation of consent does not exempt an adult from liability in cases involving minors.
“The law is unequivocal in its stance against sexual exploitation of children, and no individual, regardless of gender, should be allowed to escape accountability for such actions.”
He said Nnyane had a responsibility to protect young people in her position of authority at the institution.
Zungula demanded the retrieval of the deleted video of the podcast, identification of other victims and the suspension of Nnyane from the university pending the outcome of an investigation.
He vowed to monitor the case closely and escalate it to higher legal and government authorities if necessary.
“Given the severity of these allegations, we urge that an investigation be initiated within seven days of receipt of this letter.
“Should we not receive a satisfactory response within this time frame, we reserve the right to explore all legal avenues, including seeking court intervention, to ensure that this case is treated with the gravity it deserves,” Zungula said.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
ATM leader calls for probe into sexual grooming allegations at university
Limpopo police condemn mob justice after man burnt to death for alleged attempted rape
Man found guilty of raping GBV activist Andisiwe Kawa 14 years ago
DNA results exclude Limpopo man accused of impregnating a 13-year-old
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos